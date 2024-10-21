Get to Know Your Local Haunts with these Ghost Tours in (and near) Windsor, ON

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a Halloween fanatic, I truly am a scaredy-cat. You will not catch me in a haunted house, nor will I go on a haunted hayride. Don’t get me wrong, I love all things creepy. I simply love them from afar. However, I’ve made it a personal goal of mine to step outside of my comfort zone and go on a ghost tour. I believe ghost tours would be the perfect place to start conquering my fears; they are not as immersive as haunted houses, but the chilling stories and dark settings are undoubtedly spine-tingling. If you also want to embark on a ghost tour, here is a list of ghost tours in and near Windsor, ON. Get ready to acquaint yourself with local apparitions!

Olde Amherstburg Ghost Tour

Amherstburg is a quaint, charming town just thirty-four minutes from Windsor, ON. Its walkable streets are lined with restaurants, cafes, and shops, making it Southern Ontario’s own Stars Hollow. Although it’s the perfect destination for a wholesome autumn afternoon, Amherstburg is filled with frightening stories, making it a spooktacular place for a ghost tour. The Olde Amherstburg Ghost Tour is perfect for UWindsor students; you can take the tour anytime, and it’s free! All you have to do is download an app, and you will have access to walking directions, more than thirteen ghost stories, and historic pictures. For more information, go to: https://visitamherstburg.ca/olde-amherstburg-ghost-tour/.

Spirits of Sandwich Ghost Walks

The annual fall event Nightmare in Sandwich Town invites you to learn more about the phantoms lurking in Sandwich, a neighbourhood near the University of Windsor. Nightmare in Sandwich Town will host Spirits of Sandwich Ghost Walks at 7:00 pm on October 25th and 26th. While these ghost tours are sure to spook, the best part is that most Nightmare in Sandwich events are free! Visit this webpage for more event details: https://sandwichtown.ca/event/a-nightmare-in-sandwich-2024/.

Scarehouse Paranormal Investigations

Unlike the ghost tours I listed above, the Paranormal Investigations at Scarehouse, located at 1441 McDougall St, are interactive experiences. Guests get to explore an abandoned warehouse with paranormal investigators, using ghost-hunting equipment. According to the Scarehouse website, guests learn about paranormal activity and experience “feelings of being watched, sudden temperature drops, unexplained noises, and even fleeting shadows.” While this ghost tour might be too frightening for me, Scarehouse will delight horror enthusiasts. The Paranormal Investigations range from $100 to $800 depending on the type of visit. Visit its website for more details: https://www.scarehousewindsor.com/investigate.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to dip your toes into horror with a simple, free ghost tour or to immerse yourself in a night of ghastly fun, Windsor, ON, and surrounding areas have plenty to offer. The Nightmare in Sandwich Town ghost tours are the perfect place to start; they’re close to the University of Windsor, and you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank! This might be the year when I finally embrace the spirit of Halloween and explore my local haunts.