For the Boys: Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With Christmas being less than a month away, the hunger games that is gift buying has begun. I’ve noticed the unease amongst men that struggle to buy a gift for their female significant other. So, I thought that this year I’d help the boys out by creating this gift suggestion guide.Feel free to mix and match, build her a gift basket, fill a stocking with various bits and bobs, or even make a romantic gesture. Ladies, feel free to send this guide to your boyfriends, I know I will.
- If she loves to collect trinkets, consider…
-
- Smiski (available on Amazon and Café March 21): These are charming Japanese glow-in-the dark figurines that hang out on your desk, laptop or phone that are bound to bring a smile to anyone’s faces.
- Sonny Angel (available on Amazon): Also hailing from Japan, these figurines are babies that wear cute hats that hang out on your phone, laptop or as a good luck charm in your purse or backpack.
- Lego Flowers (available on Amazon)
- If she’s a skincare connoisseur, consider…
-
- Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms (available on Amazon and Sephora)
- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (available on Amazon and Sephora)
- Aesop’s Aromatique Hand Balm (available on Amazon)
- If She’s a romantic, consider…
-
- Bouquet of her favourite flowers or Forever Flowers (the Forever Flowers are available on Amazon)
- Handwritten love letter
- Photo album/Scrapbook full of your favourite memories together
- If she’s a fashion girlie, consider…
-
- Baggu (available on Amazon): These bags are perfect for travel and can fit anything and everything. They’re made for long term wear and are practical and fashionable!
- Adidas Sambas (if she’s a sneakerhead who doesn’t have them already) (Available on the Adidas website, Footlocker and Aritzia)
- The Super Ruff Puff (so she can match with her furry friend) (Available at Aritzia)
- If she needs to be in bed by 9 pm, consider…
-
- Scented Candle
- High end scented candle: Dipytque (available on Amazon)
- Festive scented candle: Bath and Body Work’s Christmas Candles
- A set of silk or flannel pajamas
- Jellycat (available on the Jellycat website, Amazon, or Indigo): These are adorable and ever-so-soft stuffed animals, loved by babies and adult women alike. Some stuffies are limited edition and holiday themed.
Merry Christmas and you’re welcome!