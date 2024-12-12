For the Boys: Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Christmas being less than a month away, the hunger games that is gift buying has begun. I’ve noticed the unease amongst men that struggle to buy a gift for their female significant other. So, I thought that this year I’d help the boys out by creating this gift suggestion guide.Feel free to mix and match, build her a gift basket, fill a stocking with various bits and bobs, or even make a romantic gesture. Ladies, feel free to send this guide to your boyfriends, I know I will.

If she loves to collect trinkets, consider… Smiski (available on Amazon and Café March 21): These are charming Japanese glow-in-the dark figurines that hang out on your desk, laptop or phone that are bound to bring a smile to anyone’s faces.

Sonny Angel (available on Amazon): Also hailing from Japan, these figurines are babies that wear cute hats that hang out on your phone, laptop or as a good luck charm in your purse or backpack.

Lego Flowers (available on Amazon) If she’s a skincare connoisseur, consider… Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balms (available on Amazon and Sephora)

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen (available on Amazon and Sephora)

Aesop’s Aromatique Hand Balm (available on Amazon) If She’s a romantic, consider… Bouquet of her favourite flowers or Forever Flowers (the Forever Flowers are available on Amazon)

Handwritten love letter

Photo album/Scrapbook full of your favourite memories together If she’s a fashion girlie, consider… Baggu (available on Amazon): These bags are perfect for travel and can fit anything and everything. They’re made for long term wear and are practical and fashionable!

Adidas Sambas (if she’s a sneakerhead who doesn’t have them already) (Available on the Adidas website, Footlocker and Aritzia)

The Super Ruff Puff (so she can match with her furry friend) (Available at Aritzia) If she needs to be in bed by 9 pm, consider… Scented Candle

High end scented candle: Dipytque (available on Amazon)

Festive scented candle: Bath and Body Work’s Christmas Candles

A set of silk or flannel pajamas

Jellycat (available on the Jellycat website, Amazon, or Indigo): These are adorable and ever-so-soft stuffed animals, loved by babies and adult women alike. Some stuffies are limited edition and holiday themed.

Merry Christmas and you’re welcome!