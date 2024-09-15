Fall 2024 Fashion Predictions I Hope Come True

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

As the leaves turn brown and the air turns chilly, the fall season sweeps in a whole new array of fashion trends that, like the season, may not last very long but will definitely catch your eye! These are my predictions for the fashion trends we’ll see on campus this fall.

Statement Bags

Something I feel will come back this season is the art of wearing your personality on your purse. You might call it wishful thinking, but this is a prediction I hope comes true since the statement bag is my favourite way of standing out!

For those who don’t know, a “statement bag” is a bag that has a bold design of some sort that makes it stand out compared to the rest of your outfit! This can be a bold colour, pattern, or texture that makes it stand out, almost like it’s making a statement about who you really are! For me, the statement bag is the key to a going-out fit that people will really remember.

Messy Hair-Do’s

Something I’ve seen recently all over Tiktok and Pinterest is the cute, yet “messy”, up-dos that scream fall semester fashion. These include messy buns, braids, ponytails, pigtails, and more! Mastering the perfect hair-do while still making it look lived-in and candid is truly an art that I have to admire. While I don’t personally style my hair this way, I think they’ll become more popular with the fall season, as we hustle and bustle around campus to get to our lectures on time.

Long Skirts

There’s something about a long skirt that just radiates class and style! Whether they’re flowy or skin-tight, maxi or midi, a long skirt really helps you stand out in a crowd and shows people just how chic you are, while still staying warm! I’ve been hoping that long skirts will make a reappearance soon, and I think this fall is just the time!

In summary, as the fall season comes around, we’re bound to see new trends come in and out of style that’ll keep us on our toes wondering what’s next. I know I’ll be sipping my pumpkin spice latté looking out for these fashion forecasts.