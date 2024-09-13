The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unlike most people, I find myself uglier in the summer. While others flaunt their tans, freckles, lightened hair, and cute outfits, I am as pale as ever and have no idea how to dress myself. I dream of slipping into denim, hoodies, cardigans, and knitted sweaters. To me, it’s just so much easier to look put together in the fall! Thus, I refused to buy summer clothes. Now that we’re back on campus and still facing the heat, I do not feel cute when I head to class. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t care if others find me cute. But feeling cute makes me feel productive and upbeat. So, I’ve been gathering inspiration for my next thrifting trip. Here are some end-of-summer clothing ideas I’m loving:

The Linen Look

I’ll admit it, I am not a fan of linen pants. Other people look cute in them, but I don’t think they’re for me. However, I am obsessed with tops that have a linen look. I say “linen look” because these tops are often made of cotton, but I digress. Cotton and linen are both known to be breathable fabrics, making them perfect for bearing hot weather. I especially love “linen tops” that are cropped and sleeveless and have a front tie or button like this linen top from ASOS, Princess Polly’s Antonia Top in White, or this button-up top from Emily Dunmore. Ideally, I would pair these tops with a light to mid-wash denim bottom, be it vintage-inspired cut-offs for the hotter days or loose jeans when fall starts to rear its head.

Mini Skorts

Does anybody else remember when skorts were looked down on? Maybe that’s just me. But really, who could hate such an innovative item? I’m a shorter lady, so I drown in the typical short skirt. However, mini skirts are out of the picture, as I tend to drop anything I hold. The mini skort solves my problems with its perfect blend of cuteness and functionality. Now that they’re back in style, I’m seeing many adorable designs, like Garage’s Nicole Pleated Micro Skort or Jules Pleated Mini Skort and Hollister’s Pleated Mini Skort. I would pair a skirt like Hollister’s with a simple cropped t-shirt. When fall comes, I could add a little sweater and my go-to Steve Madden boots. So, a mini skort would be a great investment!

Business Casual Dresses

My interpretation of “business casual” clothing is something Rachel Green would wear while working at Central Perk. Rachel always looks classy, yet approachable. I could picture Rachel wearing this minidress from Nordstrom or The Iconic’s Girl Boss Tweed Tailored Mini Dress. These pieces are great because they can be dressed up for an interview or internship or dressed down for class or getting coffee with friends. They’re cool enough to wear while it’s still hot, but the Nordstrom dress would look adorable with an added cardigan, and the tweed dress could easily be worn with a long sleeve underneath.

Graphic Tees (but cool)

I am not a big fan of graphic tees. They are usually made of poor-quality material for cheap mass production and have sayings or images that don’t suit me. I don’t want to walk around with a shirt that says “live, laugh, love” or “slay queen.” Luckily, my beloved Pinterest has shown me some graphic tees that are not only 100% cotton but also not embarrassing to wear in public. For instance, this Little Women t-shirt has me in a chokehold. I also enjoy this weird cat shirt. While I may not buy these shirts, Pinterest has restored my faith in graphic tees and given me a vision—vintage, versatile, and neutral—for my future t-shirt shopping.

On to the thrift stores I go with my end-of-summer inspiration: “linen” shirts, mini skorts, business-y dresses, and vintage graphic tees. Even if your tastes differ from mine, I hope this article inspires you to invest in clothes you love to feel your best in!