Campus Safety Tools Every Student Should Know About

As winter approaches and the days grow shorter this upcoming December, campus safety becomes even more of a priority for students. Navigating the approaching exam season means late nights at the library, long walks across campus after class, and bustling evenings out in the C.A.W. or study rooms, which can be extremely scary when the sky darkens as early as 5 p.m. Fortunately, our university is equipped with a range of tools and resources—from self-defence classes to safety apps and campus escort services—designed to help students feel secure and confident. This winter, take full advantage of these available safety programs and learn proactive tips to stay safe on campus.

Special Constable Service

Special Constable Services works closely with both Windsor Police and campus security, sharing many of the same powers and authority on campus. Committed to maintaining a safe learning environment 24/7, they provide effective law enforcement and security services, which include investigating incidents, making arrests, using reasonable force when necessary, and bringing offenders to court. If you ever find yourself in a dangerous situation on the University of Windsor campus or need assistance from campus authorities, dialling x4444 on any campus phone is the quickest way to reach them.

The Safe Lancer App

The Safe Lancer App is an official mobile app provided by the University of Windsor with the single goal of enhancing student safety on campus. This app is an essential tool that provides valuable information, resources, alarm features, safety alerts, and route-tracking services—perfect for situations when you feel unsafe on campus or are walking home alone late at night. Whether you need quick access to call Special Constable Services or Windsor Police, want someone to monitor your location, or need emergency procedure guides, this is the app to download.

UWinAlert

Provided by the Campus Community Police, UWindsor Alert is an emergency notification program that allows university members to receive notifications via email or phone in the event of a campus emergency. For situations that call for avoiding certain areas on campus or evacuating a sensitive location, registering for this program can add an extra layer of security.

The Work Alone Program

When you are working or studying late on campus by yourself, the Work Alone Program provided by the Special Constable Service is a readily available program for members of the UWindsor community you need to consider! Calling 253-3000 ext. 1234 in these situations will allow the Special Constable Service to monitor your location, provide you with safety resources, and ensure your well-being. This service operates from Monday to Friday, 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

UWSA Walk Safe

Another service to consider for late-night study sessions on campus is the UWSA Walk Safe program. This program ensures all students feel safe travelling across the University at night. By dialing 0 and calling ext. 3504 from any University of Windsor phone, or pressing the “Walksafe” button on any Bell Payphone on campus, a Walksafe Volunteer who is already on duty from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. will escort you to your intended location.

OSVPRS Workshops

If you are still feeling unsafe and would like to empower yourself further, consider exploring these options offered all school year long through the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, Resistance, and Support:

Wen-Do Women’s Self-Defence – Build a toolbox of skills by taking a two-day basic women’s self-defence course through Prevent Resist Support or with wendo.ca.

– Build a toolbox of skills by taking a two-day basic women’s self-defence course through Prevent Resist Support or with wendo.ca. Acts of Resistance – AoR is a 2SLGBTQQIA+ self-defence course related to Wen-Do Women’s Self-Defence.

– AoR is a self-defence course related to Wen-Do Women’s Self-Defence. Flip the Script – Flip the Script with EAAA™ program is a 12-hour evidence-based rape resistance workshop designed for young women in university.

– is a 12-hour evidence-based rape resistance workshop designed for young women in university. Bystander Initiative – The Bringing in the Bystander® workshop is a two-and-a-half-hour workshop that will give you the skills to intervene and prevent sexual violence.

