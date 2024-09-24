Cafés of Windsor-Essex County: A Study Spot Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes you need to study somewhere other than your room or the library. A popular 3rd choice for studying among students is cafés. Here’s a guide to some of the best local cafés to study at.