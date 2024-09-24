Cafés of Windsor-Essex County: A Study Spot Guide

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Sometimes you need to study somewhere other than your room or the library. A popular 3rd choice for studying among students is cafés. Here’s a guide to some of the best local cafés to study at.
- Toto café
Nestled alongside Riverside Drive and a stone’s throw away from the Ganatchio Trail, Toto Café is the perfect spot for a weekend study session. With larger-than-life croissants and lattes brewed to perfection, Toto is the ultimate café for those who need a sweet treat while they study. Being the only café on the east side to close at 11:00 pm, it’s perfect for those long days during finals and midterm season.
- Yemeni Corner Coffee House
Featuring a mix of traditional Yemeni drinks (milky coffee infused with cardamom, coffee husks infused with ginger and cinnamon, as well as minty tea) and desserts with modern favourites, the Yemeni Corner Coffee House located on Cabana Road in south Windsor, provides a cozy setting to escape from the stress of due dates, assignments and bad professors. Indulge in a pistachio milk cake and feel inspired while drinking a warm chai. If you’re suffering from writer’s block, or need some ambiance while studying, this is the place to be.
- Green Bean Café
A familiar favourite for UWindsor students, the Green Bean Café offers a healthy/vegan spin on familiar café favourites. From burritos, to cupcakes, to soup, there’s something for everyone. With its proximity to the university, it’s the perfect spot for students who need time to catch up on an assignment, meet classmates for a group project, or who need time to detox before class.
- Café March 21
Known for being the coolest café in Windsor, Café March 21 is perfect for those of us who have a creative flair. Not too far away from where the SOCA students’ paint, play and create, the café sits on Pillette avenue, where the local Farmer’s Market takes place in the summer. If you’re craving tteokbokki or just want a good matcha latte, this is the spot for you. Don’t forget to grab a baggu or Smiski to treat yourself while you’re there!