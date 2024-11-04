The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Ever wonder what books your favorite musical artists would be reading right now? If you’re looking to dive into a story that matches the vibes of your most-played songs on Spotify, then you’re in the right place. Just like music, books have a way of making us feel so much more—but imagine if they could capture the essence of the lyrics you have on repeat as well! Ready to find your next read based on the music you love? Let’s dive in!

Olivia Rodrigo – The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

I can’t be the only one who thinks of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs and immediately envisions an “enemies to lovers” storyline. I mean, come on! The lyric “Seeing you tonight, it’s a bad idea, right?” And what better way to dive into that trope than with the king and queen of enemies-to-lovers themselves: Jude and Cardan from Holly Black’s The Cruel Prince. Unlike some recent takes on the trope, where enemies aren’t quite “enemy-ing,” Jude and Cardan fully embrace the “he’s gonna love me and hate me at the same time” vibe found in the lyrics of Olivia’s “get him back” song. Their intense, fantastical faerie romance in this one-of-a-kind trilogy is the perfect match for Rodrigo fans looking for a story as passionate and complicated as her songs.

Chappell Roan – The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Chappell Roan has hit hundreds of headlines as the latest pop hit sensation, capturing the hearts of queer fans across the nation. Her biggest single is famously about compulsory heterosexuality (comphet), and who represents that struggle better than Evelyn Hugo herself? In The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Hollywood star Evelyn Hugo reveals the truth behind her rise to fame in the 1950s, sharing not only the stories of her seven husbands along the way but also a forbidden hot love that society in the 80s would never have accepted. Now that’s the “Good Luck, Babe!” energy we love!

Taylor Swift – Better than The Movies by Lynn Painter

From a 100% certified Swiftie: trust me when I say Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter is totally Taylor-coded. In this rom-com about rom-coms, Liz will do anything to catch the attention of her hot new neighbor and hopefully score herself a prom date in the process. She is willing to do whatever it takes, even if it means teaming up with Wes Bennett, her childhood frenemy pain-in-the-ass. If you’re looking for a book that’ll make you giggle, swoon, and kick your feet while “Lover” plays in the background, I can’t recommend this fake-dating, childhood-friends-to-lovers story enough!

Billie Eilish – Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

I don’t know why, but Billie Eilish’s songs just have that dystopian vibe—the kind that makes you want to overthrow a corrupt government in a ruined world. If there’s one popular pop artist who can tap into that rebellious, dark energy, it’s Billie. Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi is the perfect match, telling the story of a girl with lethal powers locked up by the Establishment because of a single killer touch. After all, “Isn’t it lovely, all alone?” Juliette’s journey is one of breaking free, fighting back, and discovering her strength in a world that’s tried to crush her. If you’re in the mood to escape into that haunting, high-stakes world with a soundtrack that matches, this book is calling your name.

Mitski – The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Are we surprised that I would pair a dark academia classic with this haunting, alternative singer? No, not in the slightest. After all, Mitski’s music, often found in fan edits of psychological thrillers or in those strangely relatable TikToks about loneliness and longing, matches that moody, poetic aesthetic perfectly. And what embodies that better than The Secret History by Donna Tartt? Picture this: a group of brilliant, misfit intellectuals at an elite New England college, drawn together by a fascination with beauty and knowledge, only to spiral into obsession, betrayal, and, ultimately, the darkest of crimes. Cue up “Francis Forever” or “I Bet on Losing Dogs”, and immerse yourself in this world of eccentric suspense in the most Mitski way possible.

For me, reading has always come with its own soundtrack, and I hope that with this list, you’re able to find your next favorite read inspired by your favorite artist! Happy reading!