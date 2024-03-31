Best Easter Candies to Spoil Yourself With

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Easter candy.! As Easter has just passed, all the leftover candies are on sale! It’s time to treat ourselves. I strongly believe that every university student benefits from a sweet treat, especially as finals are approaching. Here are my favorite Easter candies that you can spoil yourself with this season.

Cadbury Mini Eggs Everyone loves Cadbury Mini Eggs. These are one of my favorite Easter candies of all time. They are little chocolate eggs with a thin candy coating. I could easily eat a huge bag of these from Costco in one sitting. I especially like the pink ones. In my opinion, Easter isn’t Easter unless I’ve eaten Cadbury mini eggs Peeps Peeps are one the most adorable Easter candies I’ve ever seen. They are marshmallow chicks coated in colored sugar. The classic shape is of chicks, but they also come in bunny shapes and other animals. There are also multiple different colors and flavors. Peeps are so much fun to eat and they look adorable. I will definitely be heading to the store to buy some of these while they are on sale. Reese’s peanut butter eggs I love anything that has chocolate and peanut butter. That’s why Reese’s peanut butter eggs are the perfect festive and delicious treat for Easter. Like the classic Reese’s peanut butter cup, the Reese’s peanut butter eggs are a chocolate egg filled with their peanut butter filling. I cannot wait to stock up on these for finals season. Jelly beans This may be more controversial, but I enjoy eating Jelly beans, specifically from the brand Jelly Belly. Jelly beans are small, bean-shaped candies. They have soft shells and a jelly-like inside. Jelly beans come in hundreds of different flavors. I love eating a big bowl of jelly beans while I study. I can’t wait to get them in bulk while on sale! Lindt chocolate bunny I think the Lindt chocolate bunny is the most classic Easter treat of them all. As the name portrays, it’s a bunny made out of Lindt chocolate. Lindt chocolate is extremely rich and delicious. I personally love it. Nothing is better than enjoying a Lindt chocolate bunny all to yourself.

I hope you guys liked my recommendations for Easter candies to indulge in this season. Have fun spoiling yourselves!