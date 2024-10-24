All You Need to Know About Scarehouse Windsor’s Events this Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

The spooky season is here at last! As usual, with it, comes the hunger to be hunted and haunted by actors in silly costumes. If you’re a local daredevil looking to get scared out of your mind, look no further than Scarehouse Windsor’s many events.

Scarehouse is one of many haunted house experiences in and around the area, though it stands out due to its diverse range of spooky activities you can pick from. From the nerve-wracking Mirror Maze to the terrifying Haunted Darkness event, Scarehouse always delivers the comically petrifying haunted house experience you’re searching for. They even have an immersive dinner experience. Moreover, Scarehouse is the only indoor haunted attraction in the region, which is great if it decides to rain this Halloween! Let’s go over some of the events they offer to find which of them is best for you!

Scared Evil:

Scared Evil is the base-level experience offered at Scarehouse, but this doesn’t mean it’s for the faint of heart! Always be on alert during this event, as there’s always something ready to pop out at you, or chase you from behind. You’ll find yourself running around aimlessly, avoiding God-knows-what! Think you could make it out? Try and see!

Haunted Darkness:

“What you can’t see won’t kill you, said nobody inside Scarehouse Windsor’s attraction, Haunted Darkness.” Haunted Darkness acts as an add-on to the Scared Evil event, but is no less terrifying! This experience involves total chaos as you’re chased around a maze of terror, this time with the lights out. Your only goal: escape. The question is how to get out when you can’t see the path in front of you, let alone the horrors behind you? There’s no denying that this event will put you to the test.

Ward 13:

Scarehouse’s Ward 13 experience immerses visitors in the horror of a post-apocalyptic urban wasteland, where society has completely collapsed and “every day is a fight for survival”. Visitors must band together in the hopes of surviving this chaotic landscape, full of crumbling buildings, zombies, and little salvation in sight. Thinking of taking your chances? See if you and your friends could make it through this catastrophe!

Paranormal Investigations:

If you prefer ghost hunting to haunted mazes, the Paranormal Investigations event is sure to pique your interest. This event offers visitors an eerie and invigorating experience as they journey through an abandoned warehouse investigating paranormal activity. Be prepared to hear voices from the other side and experience ghostly encounters as you wander about! Equipped with ghost-hunting gear, you’ll be set to the task of discovering the warehouse’s past, rife with unexplained accidents. Was that moving shadow in the corner really just a shadow, or was it something else? The only way to know is to experience it yourself!

Whatever your taste in horror, Scarehouse Windsor has an immersive experience for you. I know for sure that I’ll be paying them a visit this spooky season. Whether or not I return safe and sound is a different story!