Over the years, I’ve often found myself in what I like to call “The YouTube Rut.” The content creators I typically watch begin to get dry, and I find myself scrolling the home page mindlessly. Thankfully, after close to 18 years of YouTube experience, I’ve most definitely discovered and fine-tuned my niche interests. No matter how bland the algorithm gets, I have my tried-and-true YouTubers that I can always rely on. Consider giving one of them a try!

Dream Jelly

Dream Jelly is so captivating, it’s almost dangerous. She creates commentary and deep dive content on nostalgic and culture waves from the 2000s-2010s. Many topics have been covered and talked about such as food, early Internet usage, old video games, distinct memorable school events, and niche technology anomalies such as DVD menu screens and the 3D craze. As someone born in 2002 and grew up in Canada, I do find Dream Jelly’s content to be extremely relatable on top of entertaining. It’s nice to watch her videos and take a trip down memory lane, as well as be reminded that I’ve never had an original experience.

Kurtis Conner

Kurtis is a Canadian comedian and commentary YouTuber. One thing I love about Kurtis is his wide range in topics. He has delved into all sides of the internet such as TikTok trends, television show reviews, and niche online groups. I find that regardless of how I’m feeling, I can always turn on a Kurtis Conner video. If you enjoy his commentary style, then he truly has something for everyone.

Jacksfilms

I have been watching Jacksfilms for 10 years, and I can confidently say that I have never gotten tired of his content. He’s one of the original comedy YouTubers and has been on the platform for its highs and lows. One thing that’s awesome about Jack is that he has always had more than one project going on. If I got tired of one series, I began watching another one. He even created a podcast with his wife called Erin is The Funny One, and I cannot stop myself from relistening to each episode.

LSuperSonicQ

The concept of “lost media” has always been around but has become more known thanks to content creators such as LSuperSonicQ. Lost media isn’t his only video topic as he’s covered other themes such as videogame rumours and forgotten fads of the 2000s. I always feel so captivated when watching his videos; the nostalgia always seeps in and makes me look back over fond memories and the good old days. I’ve become so encapsulated with some of the lost media pieces that it has led me down many internet rabbit holes, but to no surprise, I’m no sleuth.

Two Packs and a Pup

Jen, James, and their golden retriever Emma are the stars to this channel. They film their journeys of canoeing, portaging, camping, and backpacking in the Ontario backcountry. The filming and editing style of each vlog is so relaxing and comforting. I love tuning in while I do a second activity such as cooking or journaling. I often find myself watching Two Packs and a Pup more in the winter as that’s when I get my camping FOMO.