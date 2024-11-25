This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UWindsor chapter.

Outdoor themes have been a common topic in discussions over the past few years. Many fashion brands love to take inspiration from the practical aspects of sports and mix them with stylish designs to create something new. While activities like camping, creek trekking, and cycling are popular in the spring and summer, skiing and Snow Core are the main focus in the fall and winter.

Skiing is a sport that combines the thrill of speeding down mountains with breathtaking scenic views. I believe that skiing also reflects a certain lifestyle. In recent years, many fashion brands have shown strong interest in Snowcore fashion.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu, which will undoubtedly join the billion-euro club this year, has already demonstrated a staggering 105% growth in the third quarter, creating a remarkable industry myth. While the luxury goods market has generally slowed down, Miu Miu, thanks to Miuccia Prada’s full commitment, close connection with social media, and maintaining a high degree of unity and coherence in its creative direction, has surged ahead on its own exclusive path.

In recent years, the tenure of creative directors at fashion brands has typically been limited to 3 to 5 years, a period that often signifies the peak of a brand’s phenomenal popularity. Miu Miu has been a hot topic for almost three3 years and is now at a key turning point, with the brand choosing to return to its roots. The unprecedented attention Miu Miu garnered began with the 2021 Fall/Winter women’s show held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in the Dolomite Mountains of northern Italy. The iconic wheat-sheaf pleats, quilted textures, and fur-and-leather combinations at the show solidified Miu Miu’s snowfield image in the minds of the public.

This fall and winter, Miu Miu takes the lead in snowfield fashion, partnering with renowned luxury retailer Mytheresa to create a new collection of chemical-inspired pieces. The collection includes tailored jackets, feather-filled wool sweaters, sheepskin bags, and snow boots.

Loro Piana

Riding the wave of the trend where the public seeks to create a specific atmosphere through their outfits, and the new wealth strives to dress more like old money, Loro Piana has swiftly emerged as the ultimate solution for elegant relaxation. With its top-tier fabrics and exceptional marketing power backed by LVMH, the brand has solidified its position. This fall and winter, Loro Piana focuses on the Après-ski culture, launching the 2024-2025 Après-ski collection.

Moncler

In recent years, Moncler has emerged as a dark horse in the industry. While the brand is more widely known for its high-end down jackets and outdoor jackets, earlier this year, Moncler’s ski line Grenoble held its 2024 Fall/Winter runway show in St. Moritz, showcasing its remarkable expertise in the snow wearsnowwear sector.

In athe majestic woodland illuminated by the spotlight, Moncler Grenoble presented pure, minimalist colors that exuded a sense of refined tranquility. The standout women’s one-piece ski suit, enhanced with a belt design, accentuated the curves of the body, while shirts were transformed into ski jackets through knitted embroidery and weaving techniques, marking a fashionable advancement in material functionality.

Moncler Grenoble is defined by its relentless pursuit of exceptional performance and its diverse, avant-garde style, which has earned the admiration of both professionals and enthusiasts. From specialized ski apparel to other clothing items, as well as goggles, helmets, and skis, the comprehensive collection seamlessly integrates technological innovation with stylish aesthetics.

Skiing itself requires abundant time and space, making it an undeniably “luxury” activity. Our generation’s pursuit of skiing, the old money lifestyle, and the emotional value behind it has allowed skiing to transcend multiple markets, including sports, fashion, boutiques, and resorts. Après-ski has become the final piece of the puzzle, transforming this outdoor activity into an immersive experience.In today’s era, ski gear is no longer just practical equipment for the slopes but has become an indispensable social symbol of the fall and winter season.