Why Do People Leave the Thanksgiving Table? 

While many consider the month of November to be the beginning of Christmas time, I never forget about Thanksgiving. The hefty and extravagant meal, the vibrant colors of fall, and most importantly the get-together of my large and, at times, controversial family.

I can think back to the time I first watched Gossip Girl and the iconic Thanksgiving scene came on– Jason Derulo playing in the background and everyone getting up from the table one by one. I immediately felt like I was almost watching a scene from my own iconic Thanksgiving dinners. From that day on I began noticing why so many people, especially around Thanksgiving, get up from the table. Is it the need for seconds? Is it to escape the family drama? Here are the top 3 reasons why I believe people get up from the Thanksgiving table:

To “Check on the Game”

Thanksgiving and football, as we all know, are almost like a match made in heaven. For many, this Thanksgiving game will probably take precedence over their family time. You’ll find many of these people sneaking off to the living room saying their “checking on the apple pie” when in reality, they’re shouting at the TV and live-tweeting about the game.

To Avoid the Awkward Family Questions

I know many of us have been in the uncomfortable position where grandma comes up to you and asks, “So anyone special enter your life recently?” I don’t know about you, but that question can have many of us running for the hills– or at least to the kitchen. Sometimes it’s easier to say you’re going to refill your glass of wine than trying to explain what’s going on in your life to your extended family (and that’s okay!).

To Food Coma Prep

As we all know, Thanksgiving dinner = carb overload. After seconds (and maybe thirds), it may be time to scurry away, sit on the couch and “rest your eyes”. Before you know it, you’ve missed dessert, snoring, and becoming the family meme until next Thanksgiving.

While the reasons for leaving the Thanksgiving table can be as varied as the side dishes, remember that the goal is always just to make it to dessert. Whether you run away because of family drama or to check if that bet you made on that quarterback is going to hit, stepping away from the table is part of the charm of this chaotic holiday.