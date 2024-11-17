What Students Need to Know About Climate Policy, Post-Election

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

With the 2024 election now behind us, we’re stepping into a new era of U.S. climate policy, and as students, we hold the power to shape this future. Climate change is not just a distant problem that affects polar bears and melting ice caps; it’s a pressing issue that impacts our lives, our friends, and our communities—especially those grappling with systemic inequalities. Think about it: rising rents, increasing temperatures, and erratic weather patterns are challenges that will define our generation’s reality.

Here at UVM, we’re uniquely positioned to tackle these issues head-on. This article will walk you through the significant shifts in climate policy following the election, why these changes matter for us, and what actions we can take to make a real impact. Let’s explore how climate policy influences everything from health and housing to job opportunities and social justice.

Who Faces the Worst Climate Impacts?

Many of us are already witnessing the effects of climate change in our communities. You might have friends or family grappling with respiratory issues from worsening air quality, or know someone facing housing challenges in flood-prone neighborhoods. Marginalized groups—communities of color, low-income households, and Indigenous peoples—often bear the brunt of these environmental crises.

But there’s a renewed energy coming from this year’s election cycle. Climate justice has taken center stage like never before, and it’s up to us to keep the momentum going. As the dust settles, we have a vital role to play in holding candidates accountable for their promises. By staying informed about their commitments and how they plan to support the most vulnerable communities, we can advocate for climate policies that are not just fair but truly just.

Key Climate Initiatives to Watch

The newly elected officials hold the key to shaping priorities that impact every facet of our lives—from public health and job opportunities to the safety of our environment. Here’s what to keep an eye on and how it directly affects us:

Championing Environmental Justice:

As climate legislation advances, there’s a growing focus on uplifting marginalized communities. Picture this: policies that enhance housing in areas vulnerable to extreme weather or initiatives that provide green job training for low-income neighborhoods. Imagine the positive changes in our communities—safer homes, equitable access to sustainable job opportunities, and vibrant, healthier urban spaces.

Investing in Health and Climate Solutions:

Extreme heat and pollution aren’t just statistics; they translate into real health impacts, ranging from respiratory diseases to heat-related illnesses. For students, these challenges could mean the difference between a thriving future and facing a health crisis. We need robust policies that allocate funding to health services specifically designed for communities (and campuses.) affected by these environmental challenges, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need.

Funding for Resilience and Adaptation:

This critical funding empowers communities to build the infrastructure necessary to withstand extreme weather, such as flood defenses, microgrids, and enhanced disaster response strategies. Let’s keep a close watch on where our elected leaders decide to direct these resources. The distribution of this funding will ultimately shape how communities like ours can prepare for and adapt to the looming challenges of climate change.

How UVM Students Can Get Involved:

As climate policies stand on the brink of change, students at UVM have a unique opportunity to make their voices heard and champion local, inclusive climate action. Here’s how you can dive in:

Join UVM Climate Organizations: At UVM, you’ll find a vibrant array of clubs dedicated to environmental and climate justice, including but not limited to the Climate Action Collective and UVM Run On Climate. These dynamic groups tackle pressing issues such as transportation, campus sustainability, and local environmental policies. Joining them not only connects you with like-minded individuals but also opens doors to collaborate with climate-focused nonprofits, push for forward-thinking policies, and amplify awareness on campus.

Engage with Burlington’s Environmental Initiatives: Burlington is buzzing with climate initiatives aimed at clean energy and community resilience. Attend city council meetings or join discussions on impactful projects like Burlington Electric’s renewable energy goals. This is your chance to advocate for climate equity and make your mark in the local community.

Explore Opportunities Back Home: While a lot is happening right here at UVM and in Burlington, don’t overlook the potential for change in your hometown. Investigate local organizations and policies, and think about how you can contribute positively when you’re away from campus.

The 2024 election isn’t just another date on the calendar; it’s the launchpad for a groundbreaking chapter in climate policy. Let’s turn our attention to the communities hit hardest by climate change and stand up for a future that prioritizes fairness and health for all. As students, our voices are powerful—let’s make them resonate. Together, we have the potential to forge a world where climate action is rooted in justice and equity, ensuring our futures are not only sustainable but truly just.