September is gone and as we welcome in the new month I want to reflect on some of my favorite products, activities, and trends I’ve been loving this month!

Products



Welcoming the new school year is always my favorite time to try out new products. This month one of my favorites has been Trader Joe’s ultra moisturizing hand cream. This hand cream has been my holy grail in keeping my hands moisturized as the weather gets cooler. This hand cream gives the same effect as the upscale L’occitane hand cream but at a drastically different price coming in at only $4.99.

I’ve also been loving the Dae styling cream. While this one is more on the expensive side coming in at 30 dollars it has truly upgraded my “slick back days”. Starting the new semester I’ve been loving a hairstyle I can do at the beginning of the day and not fuss with it as I go through my classes and this product does just that! It effortlessly slick backs my temperamental hair not to mention it smells wonderful.

Activities

This past weekend I went to Shelburne Farms and it was such an amazing experience. I got to see a cow being milked, pet little calves, and see different animals, and their lovely garden. Not only was it such a fun experience to learn more about their farm’s operation, but also it had such good photo opportunities with the picturesque backdrop of Vermont’s beautiful mountains. Shelburne Farms is an amazing way to spend time outside and off of campus this fall for apple picking, cheese tasting, or a nice walk.

Another activity I’ve been taking advantage of is UVM’s group fitness classes. UVM’s class enables you to take any of the group workout classes offered. I’m a huge fan of group fitness for the combination of time with my friends along with time to work out and do something good for my body. UVM’s class pass is a reasonable $70 a semester whereas a fitness studio, only offering one type of class, could be over $70 per month. Going to fitness classes has given me something to look forward to throughout the day and a fun way to get my body moving.

Trends

One of my favorite trends so far this fall has been layering. I love adding a white t-shirt under a sweater to quickly elevate the look. The best part about it is that you can partake in this for practically no money, any white t-shirt from your drawer will suffice!

Along with this, I’ve been loving the cropped cardigan trend. I think it is so chic with a pair of jeans, and not to mention is a very comfortable outfit. It’s also perfect for the fall weather we’ve been having here in Vermont where it’s 50 degrees on the walk to class and 70 on the walk back.