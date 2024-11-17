My Guide to the Ultimate Girl Dinner: Dorm Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Eating at the dining hall can feel daunting and like a chore. Instead, I’ve created what I believe to be the perfect ritual of girl dinner in my dorm every night. Wondering how you can do it too? Here’s my step-by-step guide, from what to put on your plate, to setting the vibe.

Step 1: Acquire the Food

I like to get a container from the dining hall and fill it up with half veggies (roasted broccoli is my favorite), some protein, and of course carbohydrates (sweet potatoes preferably). Pro-tip: get cottage cheese to dip your veggies in, don’t knock it until you try it!

Step 2: Plate the Food

Back at the dorm, I like to transfer the food from the container to an actual glass plate/bowl to romanticize the dinner. My favorite bowl was just $4 from Target, which I highly recommend (36oz Stoneware Avesta Dinner Bowls – Threshold™).

Step 3: Set the Vibe

I turn all the main lights off, only warm lamps or fairy lights are allowed! Have a TV? Put on a crackling yule log. I like to put on my essential oil diffuser for some nice aromas. If you’re not in a dorm, light a candle! This makes for a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.

Step 4: Pick a Comfort Show

Sue me, but I cannot engage in a proper girl dinner without some nostalgic entertainment. Recently I have just started rewatching Gossip Girl for all the holiday season feels, but usually Modern Family is my default. Have a roommate? Pop in some earbuds to peacefully enjoy your show.

Step 5: Maya’s Mindful Three Rule

Before I begin eating, I pause and take three deep breaths. Sometimes the saga from putting together the dinner and setting the scene can leave me forgetting why I am romanticizing my dinner in the first place: to slow down and be mindful. By just taking three deep breaths, it helps activate your parasympathetic nervous system. This activates your “rest and digest” pathways to help you enjoy your nourishing meal.