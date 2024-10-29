It Girl Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

It’s that time of year again. It may very well be the biggest weekend in college — it’s Halloween week! Are you struggling to decide what to dress up as? Do you want to be the coolest girl in town? If the answer is yes, I got you covered with these next 13 it-girl costume ideas.

Leopard

Before you say this is basic. I don’t care because it’s hot. This is an easy last-minute costume you can put together in minutes. Leopard print is all the rage this year so this costume can have a lot of future use. All you need is a leopard print top with a black bottom or just a leopard print dress. Add some cat ears and cat makeup and you’re done!

Padme

Padmé Amidala from Star Wars is THAT girl. We love a powerful woman in a boy-centered franchise. You can choose any look of hers but if you wanna give it a girl, I would choose the all-white fighter fit. We’re going monochrome with this one. Get a white top and bottom, white tall boots, add a silver arm cuff and cream fanny pack belt, and slick back your hair into a bun and you’re all set to go.

Siren/Mermaid

This is a classic but now it’s getting more detailed. No childish tails and wigs for this one. Get your pearls, starfish earrings, shell jewelry, hair jewels, blue eyeshadow, and scale tattoos. For the actual outfit, it’s all about turquoise and crochet. You can wear a fun bra or mesh top with a flowy skirt.

Amy Winehouse

Dressing up as a legend is difficult to do but it’s possible. This is targeted towards brunettes but a wig is acceptable. With this costume, it’s all about the big hair. For the outfit, I recommend her all-black dress look with a big brown belt, a big gold necklace, and dark smokey makeup.

TY beanie baby bear

This one sounds crazy I know but here’s the vision: Brown bear ears, brown top, little brown skirt, tall brown boots, and a printed cut out of a TY tag.

It’s cute AND hot.

Oh and did I mention, that this is trending all over TikTok?

Cat woman

Cat woman will always be THE it-girl costume. With this one, it’s a must you get the all-black catsuit and add a black cat mask and you’re ready to go! Add some long black gloves and tall black boots to really own the look.

Maleficent

Angelina Jolie as Maleficient will forever be engrained in my mind. We were all supposed to hate her but in reality, she’s just a strong independent woman. Nail her costume by getting a black corset, and ruffle black skirt, and don’t forget to get the black horns. Add some purple jewelry to make you pop.

Priscilla

After Sofia Coppola’s movie, the whole world was fawning over Pricilla’s iconic looks of the 70s. There are so many to choose from. My choice would probably be the purple fit from that iconic photoshoot. Get a long-sleeved purple top and purple bell bottoms. The makeup and hair are very important for this one. You will have to nail her notable big hairstyle, as well as her blue/purple eyeshadow.

Saltburn

It’s almost 2025 and I will always be missing Saltburn fall of 2023. In this case, you could either be Felix or Oliver or even better this could be a good duo costume with your bestie.

For Oliver: gold deer antlers, white skirt, black belt, white top with plant vine embellishments, oxfords

For Felix: gold angel wings, white tank, denim skirt, sneakers

Daisy Jones

In my mind, Daisy Jones & The Six is a real band. Daisy Jones stole our hearts through words on a page and images on a screen. She will never be forgotten. What better way to honor a very real (to me) legend than to dress as her for Halloween? She has many looks you could replicate but a classic way to express her aura is by wearing a 70s-inspired big fur coat, a leather, mesh, or crochet top, and tall brown boots. Pair with big gold hoop earrings and smoky eye makeup. Don’t forget to curl your hair! With this look, you will for sure be giving rockstar.

Taylor Swift Eras tour Lover Era bodysuit

Dressing up with a look from the tour of all tours radiates major it-girl energy. Copy our favorite it girl Taylor Swift by bejewelling (no pun intended) a bodysuit and pairing it with some sheer sparkly tights and sparkly tall boots. Make sure to get a chunky also sparkly necklace. After you put this look on you will for sure be hypnotized to start performing Cruel Summer.

Cleopatra

Gold girlies, these ones for you! This costume is ALL about the jewelry and accessories. First, piece together a white, gold, and black outfit. Then add a gold belt, earrings, hair jewels, bracelets, arm cuffs, belly chain and necklace.

Kesha

I’ve been seeing Kesha costumes all over my FYP this week and I’m obsessed. To be the iconic Y2K messy pop girl.

Here’s what you need: fishnet tights, an off-the-shoulder cut graphic t-shirt, black distressed denim shorts, blue eyeshadow, crimped hair, body glitter and bright blue hair extensions