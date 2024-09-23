Gracie Abrams is Making Her Mark on the Music Industry

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Gracie Abrams is taking the music industry by storm. It’s no doubt we all have heard of the indie-pop singer by now. Her early hits, including songs like “I miss you, I’m sorry” off her first studio album, “minor,” often circulated TikTok. Other well-known hits from her include “I Know It Won’t Work” and “Where do we go now?” off her third album, “Good Riddance”. The singer has been in the game for some time now, and I’m here for it.

Gracie started out by posting music covers on YouTube and then explored songwriting when posting her original music online. She then gained popularity when her first single “Mean It” came out. Recently her “Secret of Us” tour started, with opener Role Model. Gracie recently brought Tucker out on stage to perform one of my favorite songs “Feels like” from her second studio album “This is what it feels like”. Fans loved the two’s on-stage chemistry and voice compatibility.

Gracie has a very specific sound to her voice and she has been showing off her vocal range on tour. People have often accused her of “whispering” in all her songs rather than projecting her voice; however, videos of her recent performances have shown how much stage confidence she has gained over time and her true vocal capacity.

The singer’s new album was released in mid-June and it is raw, heartbreaking, and extremely catchy all in one. I can’t stop listening. The album features track five “us.” featuring Taylor Swift. The singer became close friends with Taylor while she opened for her on The Eras Tour, though they had previously met at a birthday party. The two shared wholesome video footage of them creating “us.” together at 2 am. The song came from the two simply having a couple of drinks and catching up. They had no plan to write something that night. Though Gracie’s rise to fame started long before the Eras Tour-where she opened for Taylor, having one of the most influential people in music, and the world on her side definitely doesn’t hurt.

Now back to the new album- it’s hard to get out of your head. Her lyrics are extremely powerful and tell a story we can all relate to. “The Secret of Us” features thirteen tracks that talk about heartbreak, personal relationships, and young love. Gracie told Apple Music, “This album is kind of like the inner tornado, I guess when you’re trying to present a way and then it just doesn’t ultimately work.” Her version of an inner tornado came out to be one of my all-time favorite albums. I can’t wait to see more from her on tour and what the future holds for the singer.