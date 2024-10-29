This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

For me, the hardest part about picking a Halloween costume this year has been that I simply refuse to buy anything new. I cannot even bring myself to spend $10 on cat ears. Not to mention that I also hate to buy something that I am only going to wear once or something that will take up even more space in my already-packed dorm closet. So, I have decided that my costume this year is going to come from something I already own. Here are some ideas that I may or may not also be using!

Paddington Bear

This is my personal favorite. All you need is some sort of blue top: cropped, tube, tank, sweater, denim, whatever you have. Then a brown or black bottom: skirt, pants, shorts, brown corduroy, black mini, etc. Now, you need some sort of red headwear: a hat or headband. I think I would opt for the headband, so you can also make bear ears from braids or buns. The final step requires a tiny craft. Take a piece of paper, cut it into a tag shape, and write “Please look after this bear. Thank You,” and pin it to your top. If you feel like accessorizing further, red boots, a brown leather bag, and/or a jar of marmalade.

The Dare

Pair any white top with any black bottoms and a black jacket (preferably a blazer, but black leather would also eat), with a loosely tied black tie. Don’t forget the sunglasses. I can see your Instagram caption now, “What’s a blogger to a rocker, what’s a rocker to The Dare.” Or, ditch the tie and jacket, and now you’re Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction.

Barbie

This may be last year’s costume, but this one can be done in a million ways. First, wear your favorite, cutest, monochrome outfit. Pink would be best, but not every Barbie’s signature color is pink. If this option isn’t working, dress up as some kind of career. You could be Business Barbie and wear your finest button-down paired with a skirt or pants. Music Barbie could wear any cute outfit paired with headphones and an instrument. A lab coat plus a cute outfit equals Doctor Barbie, Scientist Barbie, Vet Barbie… The world is your oyster with this one. Trade the pastels and brights for a black or gem tone, keep the monochrome, add some boots and smudged eyeliner, and you’ve turned your Barbie into Bratz.

Tricky from Subway Surfers

If I were hosting a costume contest, this one would win. It’s funny, unique, and recognizable. Wear a white tank top, red beanie, and layer some red shorts or boxers under jeans. Or, pair the jeans with a red belt instead. For bonus points, carry around a skateboard or a can of “spray paint” (realistically hairspray, dry shampoo, or even febreeze).

Halloween is not breaking my bank this year, or taking up any more space in my suitcase this May. Don’t sleep on the tried and true costumes either, I very well may end up being a sheet ghost this year.