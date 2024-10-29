Best Halloween Movies for When Halloweekend Becomes Too Much

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

We all know that Halloweekend is a demanding time for college students. Campus is never more active, and if you don’t have at least three different costumes lined up you are in the minority! I love celebrating Halloween, spending time socializing with my friends, dressing up, and taking pictures… But I am also someone who loves a night in! Sometimes a chill movie night with friends is all I desire on a Saturday night. Whether you want to indulge in nostalgia or get your heart racing, there are so many amazing Halloween movies to watch! Here is my perfect lineup in case you can’t rally this coming Saturday:

1. Twitches (2005)

Twitches will forever be my favorite Halloween movie. It is a Disney Channel classic with just the right balance of fun and fright. If you don’t know it, Twitches stars Tia and Tamera Mowry (real-life twin icons) in a magical story about twin witches who were separated at birth. The two reunite on their 21st birthday (Halloween of course) to discover a parallel world that needs their saving. This movie has the perfect mix of comedy, nostalgia, and Halloween vibes.

2. Halloweentown (1998)

Another amazing Halloween Disney classic (sorry I am a sucker for nostalgia) is Halloweentown. I believe that no Halloween movie marathon is complete without Halloweentown. It is the blueprint for a Halloween movie! The main character, Marnie, learns she is a witch at the age of 13. She and her siblings follow their grandma (played by Debbie Reynolds) to Halloweentown – a world filled with friendly monsters, creatures, and witches. Halloweentown has the classic Halloween magic that takes you back to dressing up as a child and going trick-or-treating. It is light-hearted and perfect for a night in with your girls! Also, make sure to check out the whole series especially the Return to Halloweentown from 2006.

3. Scream (1996)

Although stepping away from the Disney classics, I am going to end off with another Halloween classic from the 90s. The original Scream brings a thrill to your Halloweekend movie night without crossing into full-on horror (because we all want to be stress-free on our night in). The villain, Ghostface, redefined horror movies with his funny jokes, and iconic mask. Scream keeps the viewer on edge, but also pokes fun at the classic horror movie trope. And who doesn’t want to watch young Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore, and Courteney Cox on a big screen with their friends? Scream is a wonderful watch for a relaxed, and fun movie night in the dorms!Whether you want to feel some nostalgia with Twitches, see some crazy ghouls in Halloweentown, or scream at Ghostface, these films are sure to make your Halloween movie night memorable. It can be hard to keep up with the expectations of Halloweekend on a college campus. I say there is no shame in making popcorn, grabbing a blanket, and watching a movie this Saturday. You could even dress up and take pictures beforehand, and then your Instagram followers will never even know you stayed in!