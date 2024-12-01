This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter.

Every year when December rolls around, I find myself frantically trying to budget my gift buying for my family and friends. Here are 7 affordable or homemade gift ideas that will save you extra bucks and leave someone you love with a gift they won’t forget!

Luna Bean Hand Molding Kit Amazon Clay Molding Kit A relatively inexpensive clay molding kit, especially great if you have a sibling to do this with. My sister and I gifted this to my mom a couple of years ago, and it was a tear-jerker, so brownie points for that.

Painted Bookmarks For the reader in your family, or bookworm friend. I like to take watercolor paper, cut it into a bookmark shape, and paint away. You could add aesthetic stamps, glue on pretty lace, or add buttons for an extra touch.

Family Recipe Book If you are a baker or love to cook, buy a nice scrapbook cover and compile a recipe book filled with your favs. This is a great one to gift a family member, so they can make a cozy meal or baked good while knowing there’s meaning behind it.

Chunky Knit Blanket Even if you’re not a crochet-er, or have no experience sewing, making a thick knit blanket it super easy. I like to look up how-to tutorials on Pinterest or YouTube, and the whole process takes roughly a day while costing under $15 from yarn material.

Homemade Candles Amazon Candle Making Kit I find it so special to find an antique jar or glass holder at a thrift shop, and then fill it with a candle you make. You can find kits from Amazon, or at your local craft store like Michael’s, and essential oils for scents.

Painted Pottery There are a few local pottery studios near me that offer in-studio pottery painting with clay that’s already shaped. They glaze and fire it there for you, and they have options ranging from $8 to over $100, from ring dishes to big platters. I love going there to paint, and gifting a hand-painted ceramic piece is a gift that will last someone a while.

Secret Santa Gift Basket I love this one for Secret Santa exchanges with a budget. I go to TjMaxx and get a little basket, pick out a candle, a sweet treat, a cute mug, maybe a nice lotion or throw blanket, and usually can keep the entire basket under $20. If your basket is looking vacant, pro-tip: stuff the rest with tissue paper or paper snowflakes to make it cute!