Women In Sudan Are Committing Suicide To Avoid Rape 

Warning: Contents of this article contains details of rape and sexual assault

A significant number of women in Sudan have committed suicide in recent weeks to avoid rape by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This is a critical humanitarian and feminist crisis that urgently demands greater attention.

On April 15th, 2023, a war in Sudan resulted from the growing tensions between The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The RSF was founded by former dictator, Omar al-Bashir, whose goal was to eradicate civilians in the region of Darfur. A common misconception is that the war in Sudan erupted suddenly. When in reality, it resulted from over two decades of political and economic marginalization of the local population, which gradually built up to this conflict.

The paramilitary group (RSF) has been held responsible for the loss of thousands of innocent lives. To suppress an emerging uprising in South Darfur, Bashir reorganized the group into a semi-structured paramilitary force and granted its commanders military ranks.

While sexual assault and rape have long been used as weapons against women in Sudan by armed forces, the situation has escalated to dire levels in recent weeks.

A recent BBC article, titled ‘Rape me, not my daughter’ – women tell BBC of sexual violence in Sudan’s civil war by Barbara Plett Usher, followed the journalist’s visit to the nation and shared testimonies of various women experiencing the atrocities of sexual violence. “Where is the world? Why don’t you help us?,” she said her words coming out in torrents as tears ran down her cheeks.

“There are so many women here who’ve been violated, but they don’t talk about it. What difference would it make anyway?”

“Some girls, the RSF make them lie in the streets at night,” she went on. “If they come back late from this market, the RSF keeps them for five or six days.” (Usher)

The lack of awareness and outrage for Sudanese women and civilian casualties comes as a consequence of Western feminism. This is when many women in the West advocate for equal rights and recognize issues they can relate to or have experienced themselves, deeming them worthy of their support. However, the urgency to advocate often fades when the affected women are from a different country or do not resemble them. Intersectionalism is imperative to liberate women globally from injustice that everyone may not see in their lifetime. Just because it is not happening in front of you, does not mean it is not worth fighting for.

Amira Younis

During modern times, social media has become a tool for those on the ground experiencing genocide along with those who are a voice for their loved ones in the region. It serves as an unfiltered and direct news source for the rest of the world. According to the Twitter user, Tastefullysaucy and Sudan Tribune, over 130 women in Sudan have committed suicide since November 5th to avoid rape.

Additionally, Adiba Ibrahim Al-Sayed, a member of the Omdurman branch of the Sudanese Doctors’ Union, told Sudan Tribune that 47 women were raped, including three minors. An 11-year-old girl died from severe bleeding in Al-Hilailya (Sudan Tribune).

These atrocities, following the relentless use of rape and sexual violence, hold a deeper meaning. Beyond the immediate physical and emotional harm—they symbolize systemic oppression, power dynamics, and the deliberate weaponization of women’s bodies in conflict.

Many of these women experience sexual violence in front of their male family members to assert dominance throughout the region. Stripping these men of the ability to defend their loved ones implies they will never gain the strength to resist the paramilitary group, thereby solidifying their control over Sudan.

Sudanese women are pleading to be heard by those outside the country. Their bodily autonomy is used as a symbol of power amongst military groups where young girls and women are the victims of political gain. It is imperative to recognize what is happening as not only a humanitarian injustice; but a feminist cry for help.

The current reality of Sudanese women should never be normalized. Hardship is not their destiny, nor should it be accepted as such. This rhetoric must be dismantled to urge the world to recognize their humanity and treat them as equals, rather than defining their worth through the lens of struggle.

Only the separation of location and disparity of resources divide Sudanese women from those in the West, yet their suffering cries out for justice. To stand with them is not just a choice—it is a moral duty that binds us all.

Although Sudan represents an extreme and harrowing example of women’s oppression, it amplifies the urgent need for greater advocacy. No single injustice holds more value than another. The fight for Sudanese resistance and freedom is as vital as any cause, it is a testament to the universal call for justice and humanity.

The absence of one voice does not excuse the silence of another—it demands action. According to the International Rescue Committee, Sudan has been announced as the worst humanitarian crisis in history. A free Sudan is not just their fight; it’s a testament to our collective responsibility.