Who Doesn’t Want A Good Deal?

Being a student is so expensive and constantly requires you to think about your finances and any deals you can get. However, right now might be the only time in your life when so many things are practically handed to you for free. While I can’t offer you free stuff, I can point you to the next best thing—student discounts. These deals disappear once you graduate, so take advantage while you can. Chances are, you’re already using some of these stores and services, so why not get a little extra money off? There are many more discounts you can explore if you go check out UNiDAYS and create an account, I’m just here to share some great deals you can get directly through websites or stores. You can search any place you want on UNiDAYS, either on the app or on the website. Here are student discounts you can take advantage of:

Services:

Verizon $10/month off (for 1 line) or $25/month off (for 2 lines) on 5G Unlimited plans.

Geico, Nationwide, Farmers Insurance, Progressive(10% off), and Allstate discounts if you maintain good grades (B/B- minimum). Some have other requirements as well.

$10 off the AT&T Unlimited Premium PL plan per month.

Makeup:

Huda Beauty 15% off.

Tarte 20% off.

Technology:

Free CanvaPro subscription.

Adobe Creative Cloud 66% off.

Sony 10% off.

Samsung 10% off.

Microsoft 10% off.

HP up to 40% off.

GoPro 15% off.

Dell 10% off.

Food:

Waffle House 10% off.

Chipotle free drink with a meal.

Domino’s & Little Caesars 20% off.

NutriBullet 21% off.

Pizza Hut 10% off.

GrubHub+ is free for students.

DoorDash DashPass: $4.99/month.

Clothing and Accessories:

Ray-Ban 20% Off + Free Shipping.

North Face 20% off.

Hanes 10% off.

Crocs 25% off.

Foot Locker Save up to 20% off $99+.

Converse 20% off.

J. Crew 15% off.

Dr Martens 15% off.

H&M 10% off.

Urban Outfitters 10% off.

Nike 10% off.

Levi’s 15% off.

Adidas 15% off select full price items in store, 30% off online.

UGG 10% off full-priced styles.

Sunglass Hut 15% off.

Stanley 10% off.

Travel:

United Airlines 5% discount on United Economy® and Basic Economy seats.

Choice Hotels 10% off.

Greyhound 10% off.

Amtrak, ages 17-24 save 15% on purchases made one (1) day in advance with the national student discount.

Miscellaneous Deals:

Walmart W+ membership for just $6.47/month or $49/year.

Groupon 15% off.

Budget 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves.

Costco $30 annual membership.

Amazon free 6 month trial of Prime Student then $7.49 a month or $69 a year.

Target 20% off.

Streaming Services:

YouTube and YouTube Music ad⁠-⁠free. 1-month trial for $0, Then $7.99⁠/⁠month.

Spotify Premium Student with Hulu (With Ads). Free for 1 month, just $5.99/month after that.

Apple TV+ and Apple Music for only $5.99 (ad free).

Paramount+ students get 25% off.

Hulu (With Ads) plan for just $1.99/month. Valid as long as you’re a college student.

Peacock Premium for only $1.99/mo. for 12 months.

HBO Max: 50% off the regular price of the With Ads monthly plan for 12 months.

Student discounts are a great way to stretch your budget while you’re still in school. Whether you’re saving on essentials like software and textbooks or treating yourself to a streaming subscription, every little bit helps. Just remember, not every discount is worth the splurge! Enjoy some of these deals while you’re still in school, happy saving!