If you are looking to amp up your style, layering is the way to go. Essentially, layering is the art of wearing different pieces on top of each other to create an aesthetic effect. I love fashion, and layering clothing is a new skill I’m practicing and steadily improving at. The following is some of what I’ve learned about layering’s aesthetic value, and how it involves elements like creativity, color, and texture.

Layering is ultimately all about creativity. Many classic layering pieces, like vests, cardigans, bralettes, or tights aren’t usually considered stand-alone, so it can be difficult upon first glance to visualize the numerous ways you can wear them in tandem with other pieces in your wardrobe. Layering, to me, is about sorting through the racks at the thrift store or your personal closet and considering how you would potentially use certain pieces in creative, perhaps unconventional ways that complement others you own. This creativity often involves playing with elements such as color, texture, and shape.

When layering, color also comes into play. Because layering involves multiple, well… layers, it can often seem overwhelming to wear several pieces of different colors together. But I’ve learned that this process doesn’t have to be daunting. You just need to ask yourself these questions: What colors go together? What pieces’ colors match? It’s also important to consider what colors work well together. For example, I’ve found that colors of similar saturation often work better together than ones of dissimilar saturation. Considering and playing with color is useful and effective when it comes to layering.

Layering also is a means of adding texture to an outfit. Layering with texturally distinct articles like mesh, lace, velvet, or denim can really make an outfit more interesting to look at. Including multiple distinct textures at once is a way to create a contrasting effect, amping up the textural uniqueness even more.

Having a desired silhouette is also important when it comes to layering. Layering different pieces has the potential to elongate, widen, or accentuate different areas of your body’s appearance depending on the piece’s cut, material, shape, or even pattern. It’s a good idea to consider the silhouette you’re aiming for, and then layer accordingly.

Getting more involved with factors at play such as color, texture, and shape has opened doors when it comes to how I understand the creative potential for certain articles of clothing. Exercising this creative potential has been incredibly satisfying, and it’s taken my style to another level. I fully recommend layering to anyone who aims to do the same.