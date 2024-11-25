The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college brings new freedoms but also new responsibilities, especially when it comes to safety. Whether you’re walking alone at night or need a safe way to get home, there are various strategies and resources available on Grounds that can help ensure that you stay safe.

Numerous transportation options:

Night Pilot: UTS Night Pilot is very similar to the regular daytime bus, but the route changes for this particular service. It runs every 20 minutes in high-demand areas and operates from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily. OnDemand: OnDemand, more commonly known as Safe Ride, is like a free taxi service that can pick you up and drop you off at around 50 designated hubs around Grounds starting at 10:00 p.m. OnDemand, unlike Night Pilot, extends its services until 5:00 a.m. For emergencies, the Charge-a-Ride program provides a taxi service through Yellow Cab (434-295-4131). Students can charge the ride to UVA and the payment will show up in SIS, the Student Information System. Charge-a-Ride is a reliable transportation service if you find yourself with no safe way back home, and you have no money on you to pay for the ride.

Though UVA offers these various transportation services late at night, you may also opt for other ride-share services like Uber or Lyft. In this case, make sure you always verify the driver’s details before getting in. Riding with friends is a safer option, but if you’re alone, it’s a good idea to call someone. When I get into an Uber alone, I always make sure to FaceTime a friend so they know where I am. You can also ask the driver to roll down the windows.

The Buddy System & Emergency Phones:

The buddy system is also important, especially when transportation services aren’t an option. Walking with a friend or in a group is always a safe option, especially when coming back from a night out. If you are walking alone, it’s always a good idea to let at least one person know your location and ETA. You can also familiarize yourself with UVA’s emergency phones, which connect to the UVA Police Department. They’re located throughout Grounds and are marked by blue lights. To call for help, you can press the button in the area labeled “EMERGENCY.”

What to Carry:

Pepper spray is an important self-defense tool. If you spray it at an attacker, it can buy you time to escape or call for help. You can get the pepper spray in different forms, whether as part of a key chain or disguised as lipstick, so it’s more discreet. Keep it easily accessible, whether it’s clipped to your bag or in your pocket.

Knowing these safety tips is essential and can make all the difference in the case of an emergency. In the end, it’s important to stay alert, trust your instincts, and be proactive about your safety!