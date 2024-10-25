Lululemon Coming Near You: The UVA x Lulu Collection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone knows and loves the popular activewear brand Lululemon. Famous for their comfortable and cute workout clothing, Lululemon is an extremely well-established brand. When walking around Grounds on the way to class, you can always see someone sporting a piece of clothing from Lululemon.

Good news for all the UVA Lulu fans out there! Lululemon’s campus collection is coming to Charlottesville on Friday, November 15. Combining beloved Lululemon products with the UVA logo, this is expected to be a big hit. Items will be sold at the UVA Bookstore near Newcomb Hall. As the day gets closer, more details about the schedule will be posted.

Other university collaborations with Lululemon have been massive successes. The brand has partnered with schools such as Penn State University, the University of Alabama, UC Berkeley, and the University of Michigan. With the popularity of university-branded Lululemon clothing, the list of schools is ever-growing. Even several Canadian universities have been a part of this expansion. There are plenty of TikToks about the selection, such as this one showing UMichigan’s store. Imagine the iconic Define Jacket or Align tanks, but university-themed. It is basically like every Lulu store, but with school colors and logos, making it a perfect stop to outfit any game days or other school events.

Whether you’re a die-hard Lulu fanatic or just looking to rep UVA, this collaboration will be the perfect opportunity to purchase some merchandise. The pieces have all the allure of normal Lulu products but with the added flare of school spirit. If this collection becomes as popular as the previous ones have been at other universities, plan ahead to ensure you snag your favorites. With the seasons changing, now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Check out the UVA Bookstore’s Instagram page for confirmation of the launch and be sure to stop by the bookstore when this highly-anticipated collection becomes available.