Is Braxton Berrios The New Face Of Zeta Tau Alpha?

Zannah Quayle
Calling all Zeta Tau Alpha sorority girls or any fans of Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios might just be the newest face of Zeta. For those of you who may not know, Alix Earle, the most relatable TikTok-er of the past few years, is dating Miami Dolphins football player, Braxton Berrios. Formerly known as NFL man, Alix Earle’s boyfriend, and now taking on a new title as the face of the National Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha – at least, he might be. 

While out and about in Austin, Texas, Braxton threw up the Zeta sign for some of Alix’s fans. Alix mentioned it in a clip for her podcast, Hot Mess, joking that Braxton is going to be the new face of Zeta. Alix herself was a Zeta at the University of Miami, so she fully supports Braxton doing the Zeta sign for some girls. 

The couple have made many public appearances together since they made it official back in November. Although their first public appearance together was back in July of 2023, they have had increasingly more public appearances as a couple since November. Alix has been seen at his football games decked out in Miami Dolphins attire. They are both very supportive of each other and their respective careers. Since the end of the Miami Dolphins’ football season, Braxton and Alix have been nearly inseparable. They have gone on trips together, such as to the Bahamas, and attended the Super Bowl as a couple. Braxton is a staple in Alix’s tiktok videos and is often seen with her and her friends. Most recently, they have been in Austin, Texas for a few days for some of Alix’s events. 

This is when some of Alix’s fans approached him and asked him to do the Zeta sign for them. The picture has been very popular with Alix’s fans, especially her fans in sororities. Already, there are images of Braxton with the Zeta sign on T-shirts that fans have made. Clearly, Braxton is zlam. Who knows which sorority Braxton Berrios is going to be the face of next? 

