With Thanksgiving coming up, you might be wondering, how do I plan the perfect Friendsgiving?
First Step
Since everybody will be heading home for Thanksgiving break soon, you need to talk to your friend group and figure out the day that works best for everybody.
Next
You’ll need to decide what everyone brings to the Friendsgiving. Sometimes people like to send it out in a list to their group chat, make a shared notes, or even a spreadsheet.
If you’re struggling to figure out what to bring to your Friendsgiving, here are some ideas:
- A classic Mac n’ Cheese
- Turkey or something Turkey adjacent (the Costco rotisserie chicken is always a steal)
- Mashed potatoes and gravy
- Chips and queso
- Green bean casserole
- Stuffing
- Deviled Eggs
- Corn
- Pumpkin pie
- Pecan pie
- Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows (one of my all time favs)
- Drinks (lemonade, juice, soda, sparkling water, etc.)
Friendsgiving Finishing Touches
The last step is to find a place for your Friendsgiving and to get together! The best part is being able to see all your friends together in one place and spend time together trying each other’s food! While we’re in college, you might try having your Friendsgiving in someone’s lounge, if they’re living in the dorms, or in someone’s house/apartment.
Most importantly, have fun and share what you guys are most grateful for.