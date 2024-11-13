The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

With Thanksgiving coming up, you might be wondering, how do I plan the perfect Friendsgiving?

First Step

Since everybody will be heading home for Thanksgiving break soon, you need to talk to your friend group and figure out the day that works best for everybody.

Next

You’ll need to decide what everyone brings to the Friendsgiving. Sometimes people like to send it out in a list to their group chat, make a shared notes, or even a spreadsheet.

If you’re struggling to figure out what to bring to your Friendsgiving, here are some ideas:

A classic Mac n’ Cheese

Turkey or something Turkey adjacent (the Costco rotisserie chicken is always a steal)

Mashed potatoes and gravy

Chips and queso

Green bean casserole

Stuffing

Deviled Eggs

Corn

Pumpkin pie

Pecan pie

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows (one of my all time favs)

Drinks (lemonade, juice, soda, sparkling water, etc.)

Friendsgiving Finishing Touches

The last step is to find a place for your Friendsgiving and to get together! The best part is being able to see all your friends together in one place and spend time together trying each other’s food! While we’re in college, you might try having your Friendsgiving in someone’s lounge, if they’re living in the dorms, or in someone’s house/apartment.

Most importantly, have fun and share what you guys are most grateful for.