How I digitized my wardrobe using Canva Premium

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

Do you ever wish you could pick out your outfit for class tomorrow while scrolling on your laptop in bed? Or, do you ever feel like you never have outfits to wear, while still forgetting about pieces in your wardrobe you haven’t worn in months? I digitized my wardrobe using Canva Premium, and you can, too. By digitizing my wardrobe, I can visually see all of the items of clothing I own in one place. This helps with planning outfits for the week or vacations, building your capsule wardrobe with classic pieces, and appreciating and styling the pieces of clothing you already own before making new purchases.

How to get started digitizing

First off, to create a digital wardrobe, you will need to take pictures of your clothing pieces individually. Try taking photos with clean backgrounds so it will be easier to edit the photos later on. Once you have taken all of your photos, upload the pictures into a Canva presentation deck (I recommend plain white slides for simplicity). Then, use the premium Background Remover feature on all of your photos to automatically create crisp images of all of your wardrobe. You may need to manually use the Magic Eraser feature to remove stray lines and background colors that the background remover feature doesn’t automatically remove.

organize your wardrobe

Claire Brodish, Made using Canva Premium

Now that your pieces are uploaded to the slides, organize them by product type, and if desired, color and occasion. I organized my wardrobe into the following sections:

Short-sleeve tops (organized by color)

Long-sleeve tops (organized by color)

Professional dress (blouses, trousers, suits, dresses, and loafers)

Jeans

Pants

Dresses

Shoes (sneakers, boots, heels)

Purses

Jackets

Accessories

The sections in your digital wardrobe should reflect the clothing you own. For instance, I separated tops by color since I own many tops, but didn’t need to do this for pants since I own a handful of pants. Separating by product color can be very helpful because it can help you identify “holes” in your wardrobe and areas of overconsumption. For example, I discovered I own 8 pink sweaters (all of them very similar in shade and style) while I don’t have a single black sweater. As someone who is very interested in timeless fashion and building a capsule wardrobe, I will be on the lookout for solid black sweaters next time I go shopping and know I already have an abundance of pink in my wardrobe.

put outfits together from your slide deck

This is the most fun part of the process. Now that all of your pieces are organized, you can finally start digitally putting outfits together! This is a super fun way to be creative with clothing you already own. In addition to new outfits, you can out together your favorite outfits you’ve already worn to remind yourself of next time you think to yourself “I have nothing to wear”.

I really enjoyed this process and am so happy I took the time to digitize my wardrobe into Canva. Canva is a wonderful creative platform, and there are so many unique ways to utilize its features. Thanks for reading! Do you think digital wardrobes will become a new norm in a tech-savvy culture?