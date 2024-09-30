The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first walked onto Grounds, I was unsure of what to think. I had heard so many differing opinions on the food at UVA. Some upperclassmen described it as Michelin-level, while other Hoos refused to step foot in the dining halls.

After being here for over a year, I understood the latter sentiment. Still, there are some food spots on Grounds I can admit hit the spot, especially after a long school day or a night out.

So, here are my favorite meals to get on Grounds.

The Den’s French Toast Grand Slam

Nobody orders this more than I do, I can tell you that! The French Toast Grand Slam is my favorite meal to order, because not only do I love breakfast foods, but it’s very filling. It comes with three slices of powdered french toast, turkey bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. Sounds good does it not? It’s one of those meal exchanges that definitely gives you a bang for your buck. Plus if you can’t finish it now, you’ll always have it for later.

Saxby’s Three Grilled Cheese

This sandwich is definitely one that is worth your flex dollars. It comes very warm, and the cheese pull on the first bite is absolutely insane. Saxby’s also has other varieties that include different meats like chicken or steak, and even have a pickle version.

Hoos Hot Chicken’s Hot Chicken Sando

I think this one definitely surprised me the most when coming back for my second year. UVA did a good job with this meal exchange. This one is another meal I can say is truly filling and worth trying at least once.

The Den’s Hand Smashed Burgers

Though I am not someone who eats burgers very often, I can say that this one is really good. I also love how fresh the lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions are! Not only does it come with a very large portion of waffle fries, but the burger is entirely customizable.

Einstein’s Pepperoni Chicken Sandwich

Petition to bring this back, anyone? Believe it or not, this meal exchange carried me throughout my second semester. I was introduced to it during the finals season of my first semester and since then I have not looked back.