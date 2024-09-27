Five Must Dos During Your First Fall Semester At UVA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many lovely things to do during the fall semester. Many of them are fairly predictable — like going to home football games or making the trip to Carter Mountain Orchard. These activities are great, but I’d like to make a list of a few other things to do during your first semester that will help you both academically and personally while you find your way in a new environment.

Find your favorite study spot outside of your dorm

While I always enjoyed studying in my room at home, doing schoolwork in your dorm is a whole different animal. I found it to not be conducive to the most productive studying during my first semester, so I recommend becoming comfortable with the libraries and other study spaces on the grounds and on the Corner. I have always preferred Clark over Clem as it feels less intense to me, and studying in Grit or Starbucks on the Corner always provided an interesting atmosphere — and close proximity to a fun beverage.

Bodo’s on the Lawn — with a group or by yourself!

There’s nothing like the Rotunda and the Lawn on a gorgeous fall day. Soak up this new environment that you now call home with another U.Va. staple — Bodo’s. I love a sesame seed bagel with veggie cream cheese, but the options are endless at Bodo’s. Eating a bagel on the Lawn is a great way to find some peace, or it can be an easy way to hang out with new friends. Either way — you can’t go wrong with Bodo’s and the Lawn.

Even if you don’t have a question, go to a professor’s office hours

Everyone says to go to office hours, but actually getting yourself there is a completely different story. You certainly don’t need to be going to office hours all the time, but the beginning of the semester is a good time to stop in to introduce yourself — even if you don’t have a pressing question. I think ripping the band-aid off by forcing yourself to pick a class and go to that class’s office hours is the ideal way to get over your anxiety about popping into a professor’s office to talk. The more you flex this muscle, the easier it becomes.

Soak up the sunshine before the onset of Daylight Savings

One thing that won’t be available for the full fall semester is the daylight after a long day of classes. Be sure to enjoy it while it lasts! Once the sun starts setting closer and closer to 5 p.m., it becomes more difficult for me to want to leave my apartment in the evening. Make use of the sunshine now by taking evening walks, attending club meetings, or finally getting around to that picnic on the Lawn.

For those who might not want to Run with Jim, stop by a Student Open House at Carr’s Hill

Meeting President Jim Ryan is an exciting way to really feel a part of the University community. If running with Jim at the lovely hour of 7:30 a.m. does not sound thrilling to you, keep an eye out for Student Open Houses at Carr’s Hill. President Ryan announces these days where students are encouraged to stop by the President’s house on Instagram. I know that meeting President Ryan’s dogs is much more my speed than a Thursday morning run.