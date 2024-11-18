Five Songs I Can’t Stop Listening To This November

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

“That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams

If you’ve been on TikTok at all for the past few weeks, “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams has certainly been all over your For-You Page. I had already been a fan of Gracie Abrams — and had especially been enjoying her collaboration with Taylor Swift — but “That’s So True” took my love for Gracie Abrams to new heights. This song is beyond catchy, and I am not alone in thinking that. It is expected to soon reach the top of the Hot 100 chart.

“Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande” by Charli XCX

Summer may be long gone, but brat continues to live on. I am blasting the version of “Sympathy is a knife” that features Ariana Grande non-stop. With “Wicked” set to hit theaters this week, a song featuring Ariana Grande that also happens to belong to an album with a green cover — very Wicked-esque — is only fitting. The energy of Charli XCX and Ariana Grande together is unmatched.

“Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde” by Charli XCX

Clearly, there is a theme going on here. I am still stuck in brat summer. “Girl, so confusing featuring Lorde” defined my summer musically. It was consistently on my Spotify playlists, and this pattern has continued without fail throughout the fall. Most importantly, the concept of Lorde and Charli XCX “working it out on the remix” strikes me as a particularly beautiful representation of both friendship and healing.

Yes, I am still obsessed with “The Tortured Poets Department.” This song from Taylor Swift’s most recent album is consistently one of my favorites as it connects to the way I often feel about U.Va. when I am struggling with a busy schedule. In the song, Swift sings “I hate it here so I will go to / secret gardens in my mind.” I love this lyric because of how much I relate to it — I daydream as a way of coping with stress. However, Swift follows this lyric later in the song with “Nostalgia is a mind’s trick / If I’d been there, I’d hate it.” This reminds me that while I might long for something beyond my present moment, I will never get today back — an important thing for me to remember when I romanticize either a past or future moment.

“Labour” by Paris Paloma

I first stumbled upon Paris Paloma’s “Labour” on TikTok, and I have now seen this song used countless times by women after the presidential election. In fact, it has become a rallying cry for women who are disappointed, upset, angry, and even fearful after the election. It is an extremely powerful song that captures such a wide range of emotions surrounding being a woman — with rage at the forefront. I think everyone will walk away from listening to this song feeling something different, which is especially why I am so interested in the song.