It is finally the season where we can see the leaves changing, cuddle up in our blankets, and enjoy our favorite warm drinks! With fall upon us, we are also enjoying the new wardrobe ready for the cool weather.

This season fashion is leaning into the comfort but chic look. A seasonal aesthetic that works well with any closet because it is so versatile. A few basics spiced up (seasonally on theme) with a bit of color, intricate patterns, or just a couple of layers and we have made the perfect fall outfit. Let’s look at some of the favorite pieces this season.

1. Zara: Timelesz-Contrast Topstiching Sweater

Fall, also known as “sweater weather” always is the time for a warm knit sweater. This year this clothing piece is making its way into our closets with a modern twist. Zara’s Timelesz-Contrast Topstitching Sweater encapsulates this new take perfectly!

2. Abercrombie & FITCH: Low Rise Baggy Cuffed Jeans

This also pairs well with a low-rise jean, a trendy take on a Y2K classic. These new Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Cuffed Jeans are this season’s newest version of the original. The cuff enhances the seasonally inspired look when paired with a sweater which makes it super popular this fall.



3. Ugg: Chestnut Mini Boot

Ugg boots are a classic that really can never go out of style. This season the Ugg mini boot is back, but in the perfect fall shade: Sand. The lighter hue of the classic Chestnut color-way of the boot makes for an excellent contrast between the fall deep neutrals and warm tones.

4. Birkenstock: MOCHA Boston Clog

This season the Birkenstock Boston Clog is too in style but in a new variation. The clog in the leather material, specifically the Mocha. This warm hue works well for the popular fall medium-wash denim.

From the versatility of the Ugg mini boot to the comfort of the Zara sweater we understand why these fall picks are so popular. Each of these trending fall 2024 fashion items will definitely be found in our closets this season!