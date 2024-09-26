The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter.

As the semester is starting to pick up and everyone is getting back into their grind mode, I wanted to share my favorite study spots on the grounds to give you some options to check out if you haven’t yet! Finding the perfect study spot on UVA’s campus can make all the difference when it comes to getting into a productive flow. While the libraries like Shannon, Clem, and Clark are always a solid choice, sometimes it’s nice to change up your surroundings and discover new study places that inspire focus and creativity. Whether you’re cramming for an exam, working on a project, or doing a simple assignment, here are some ideas for you.

1. Balz Library

The first one I would suggest checking out is the Balz Philosophy Library in Cocke Hall. You can find it by walking through either of the two main entrances facing South Lawn and going straight down the hall. I love this small study space because it has huge windows that bring in lots of natural light and face the view of the amphitheater, it has comfy couches and limited seats so it doesn’t get crowded or loud in there, and the walls are covered in bookshelves which create a cool environment to study in. The only downside that I would warn you about is that it closes at 4 pm, so unfortunately, you can’t do some late-night studying in there.

2. The LAWN

I don’t think this would be an article about UVA study spots if I didn’t mention the lawn so here we go. Get yourself a picnic blanket and find a spot in the shade anywhere on the lawn. I love this option as a study spot because it doesn’t get too loud but still feels lively as there’s a lot of movement around you since everyone’s doing something different. I think this is a more laid-back study spot so I wouldn’t really go here if I was cramming for an exam. The only downside here is the bugs, especially if you have food. Plus it’s weather dependent, if it’s a really hot or cold day, then it might not be the best spot.

Original photo by Nikki Pettry

3. HEREFORD LAWN

Another one similar to #2 is the hill overlooking Charlottesville that’s located right next to Runk and right in between Hereford and Dillard housing. I love this hill because the view is incredible as you can see the mountains and everything else beyond campus. In addition to the view, they have hammocks on the hill that are so comfortable to study in and make it way more fun to be in. This is also a quiet spot, however, you still see students going back and forth but it has less action than the lawn at the Rotunda, therefore, it feels more private. If you’re in the hammock, then the bugs are not an issue!

4. STUDENT HEALTH FLOOR 3

I really like studying at the Student Health and Wellness building, specifically the student lounge on the third floor. They have the coolest circular pod chairs (as you can tell I need to have comfortable seating while studying) and these seriously can make studying way more fun. You sort of just sink into the chairs, making it cozy and it helps you lock into your work or feel like you are in your own little world so you won’t be distracted talking to your friends. It is also usually neither crowded nor loud in there so you can get some good work done and feel relaxed.

5. EXTRAS

Some final suggestions would include any room inside the Rotunda on the bottom floor, the Harry Potter room in Shannon Library, the Thornton courtyard which has a lot of open space but is isolating and private at the same time, the Student Activities Center on the first floor of Newcomb (SAC) which has extremely comfortable seating and can feel bright or engaging to keep you awake, and the picnic tables that are near Old Dorms as well as near the tennis courts which are very private but have nice scenery and would be a great spot if you love studying outdoors. All of these spots are fairly quiet or chill so they don’t cause any distractions for me. Also, I have not been to the Music Library but I hear about it a lot so if you’re interested, check it out and let me know if it’s worth it!

No matter your study style, UVA’s campus is full of spots that can help boost your productivity and keep you inspired. I love rotating through them myself as I get bored of one spot pretty easily. Whether you prefer a quiet corner or a loud café, finding the right really does make all the difference in tackling your workload.