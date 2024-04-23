5 Saturday Activities That Aren’t Going Out

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Farmer’s Market

With many options to choose from, Charlottesville farmer’s markets are the perfect weekend activity. The Farmer’s Market at IX Park, Charlottesville City Market, and Barracks Road Farm Market are all great options! This is the ideal start to a Saturday. Fresh produce, baked goods, dogs, and friends make for a great combination. Plus, a farmer’s market is a great place to showcase a new outfit!

Carter’s Mountain

Only a 20-minute drive from UVA, Carter’s Mountain has seasonal produce, a traditional country store, and weekly events! Apple and pumpkin picking are perfect weekend outings in the fall, while Sunset Series offers live music, food trucks, and unbeatable views. My most memorable weekends at UVA have included a visit to Carter’s Mountain in some form. Taking advantage of Charlottesville’s geography is another plus!

Downtown Mall

Before I suggest this, be warned that a trip to the Downtown Mall may result in an all-day outing; there’s just so much to do! With cute stores, restaurants, and concert venues, there is something for everyone. I especially love Darling Boutique – a consignment store – and Bittersweet Boutique. In terms of restaurants, Citizen Burger and Jack Brown’s Burger Joint are staples. Can you tell I am a fan of burgers?

Escape Room

This may be my favorite activity, ever. Grab a group of friends and head over to Immersion Escape Rooms, Cville Escape Room, or Unlocked History Escape Rooms. Working together to escape in time encourages bonding and lots of laughs. Even if you don’t make it out in time, there’s a good chance you still had a great time.

PowerPoint Night

Recruit a group of friends, pick a theme, and get to work designing a PowerPoint (or Google Slide). Some theme suggestions include: semester recaps, why each person would get arrested, love life analysis, etc. This is a versatile, low-stress activity. It is also free (!) and requires little planning. Trust me, these are so fun to make. There are few group hang-outs where preparation is as enjoyable as the actual event. After everyone presents, you will have the PowerPoints to look back on as a relic of friendship.