Grab your Headphones because these Next Songs will Take You to a New Dimension

Have you ever had that one particular song that, when you listen to it, you can feel as if you were being transported into a whole different dimension? Wether it’s due to its intrumentals, the lyrics, or a combination of both, you can literally make up fake scenarios in your mind. Here I have a few song recommendations that you may wanna add to your playlist that will definitely transport you to a whole new world. (I know they do because they do so with me).

Alan walker’s holy trinity

These songs are what I call, DJ Alan Walker’s Holy Trinity. His songs Hero, Barcelona, and Lifeline are so beautiful in every single way possible. They’re like taken out from a fantasy story. Hero is a song that resembles the light inside a very dark tunnel. It’s so heartfelt and even feels somewhat ethereal, and the part of the bridge is my favourite part. It’s when I put the volume of my speaker or my headphones a bit higher and simply let the music wash over me. Barcelona, on the other hand, I can say is the most fun to listen to out of the three songs. Makes me imagine I’m dancing my soul out at the beach, the sunset in the horizon, and stars beginning to appear in the sky. Finally, Lifeline is such a gorgeous song. It may be a bit sad because of the lyrics, but the chorus makes you want to run at fast speed at a valley. This song starts off as slow, but when you hit that chorus, oh what can I say but absolute perfection!

Here Alan Walker’s song Hero for you to get started on this Holy Trinity journey.

Alan Walker

clocks and starlight

Have you ever put together Clocks by Coldplay and Starlight by Muse? Geez! The masterpiece you’re missing out here! I think we have all listened to Clocks, and we can all agree that it has such a wonderful and soul-touching melody, especially with the sounds of the piano. Now, if you combine that with Muse’s Starlight, what you have is such a perfect mix of tranquility from Clocks and heartache from Starlight (in a good way though). Putting these two songs together makes me imagine I’m travelling in some city with bright lights at night, popping my head out from the sunroof of a car. Call me a genious on this one

Entropy

Few people probably know this one, but this song, Entropy ,was produced by End of Silence. I remember coming across this song during the pandemic. I would listen in YouTube to this channel called Epic Music World, Pandora Journey, or Epic Music VN which have various videos of songs that would sound just as if they were taken out from a movie. Entropy was one of them that I discovered in Pandora Journey’s YouTube channel, and the person who sings this masterpiece, Alexa Ray, has an absolutely stunning and amazing voice. This song could perfectly be played at a battle scene in a fantasy novel, when everything seems to be lost, yet the protagonist never loses faith and keeps on fighting despite being wounded. The song starts off as very slow and thoughtful, but once you hit the chorus, Oh My! You have to listen to it to know what I’m talking about.

Pandora Journey

Tattoo

I’ve heard this song in both Tik Tok and Instagram reels, and I can perfectly see why it became very popular. Tattoo by Loreen is just such a beautiful song that makes me wanna cry. The lyrics are beautiful, and her voice is amazing. For some reason, this song (as well as Lifeline by Alan Walker) reminds me of my two dogs who passed away recently. It’s just such a heavenly masterpiece that I would find myself many times singing to it in the shower at the top of my lungs.

Haircut

This one is pretty simple. Everyone has watched Mulan, right? Not the live-action movie, but the OG. Ok, remember the scene where Mulan’s cutting her hair? Remember the song playing in the background? Well, we can just simply agree that this piece sends you the chills. It’s just so beautiful and inspiring that can literally make anyone feel as if you were literally heading into battle yourself in a movie, or simply making a big life-changing decision.

Illenium’s Holy trinity (Too)

Illenium is the name of another DJ who has released amazing and lively songs. Unlike Alan Walker, I can say that Illenium has a bit heavier songs, as he plays with harder sounds to listen to, so he may not be for everyone, but these next songs are also like the Holy Trinity. I’m talking about Afterlife, Hearts on Fire, and Not Even Love. Prepare to cry because Afterlife is simply a goergeous piece. This song can even be played if you have ever lost someone and wanna dedicate a song to that soul. Hearts on Fire is something in between. It’s a very heartfelt song, but it also makes you wanna sing to the top of your lungs. It’s pretty intense, and the melody is to die for! Makes me imagine the story of two star-crossed lovers, especially due to the meaning from the lyrics. Finally, Not Even Love is a very intense song, especially the chorus and the final chorus parts. Produced also by DJ Seven Lions, this song is also like taken out from an action/fantasy movie, in which you have the protagonist fighting against some sort of huge monster.

If you’re more into intense sounds, I recommend checking Illenium out.

Seven Lions, Illenium

We’ll meet again

Finally, let’s end with a happy kind of sound. We’ll Meet Again by DJ TheFatRat may have lyrics that you could also dedicate to a lost soul, but the melody is very cheerful and magical. Makes you imagine that you’re meeting your lost person once more. In some way, this song makes you even wanna dance under a blue sky and a green valley and run away into heaven. In general, TheFatRat has pretty fun music, so if you’re more into that and like EDM, go and check him out.

TheFatRat

Of course I have way more songs that make you feel as if you were entering into a new dimension that I could share, but I’ll have to leave that for a next article. But for now, if you feel like turning the lights off of your room, and put on your headphones, lay in bed, and just let your mind fly away into imagination, these songs are great options to start with. Happy imagining!