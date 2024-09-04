Five Fashion Trend Rewinds from 2010

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the explosion of the y2k aesthetic, many people have flocked to their local thrift stores to buy low-rise jeans and Juicy Couture tracksuits. I would not be surprised if in the next year we see a resurgence of 2010s fashion trends come back due to how quickly fast fashion changes and how much influence apps like TikTok and Instagram have on our wardrobes.

Whether you were on Tumblr back in the day or bought from the Bethany Mota Aeropostale collection, we cannot lie that some of the fashion trends from our early adolescence still go hard.

Skater skirts– I still remember how I fell in love when I first saw my queen, Ariana Grande, rocking these in a lot of her performances during her My Everything era. If anything, these skirts are still pretty iconic due to their versatility and overall hipster vibe. Flower crowns: As a lover of all things flowers, I cannot lie if I said I didn’t miss the time everyone would wear these in public. These were a major trend back in the days of Tumblr and a staple in festivals like Coachella. The love was so big that many edits included flowers and I don’t blame anyone. Who wouldn’t fall in love with Harry Styles if he was wearing a flower crown? Bows: We all had a phase where we all wore bows in our hair. Whether we drew inspiration from Bethany Mota or Ariana Grande, this staple of fashion made our outfits look sooo cute and could go with just about anything. I dream of the day I see Olivia Rodrigo rockin’ one of these. Green Parka Jackets: These had a hold on me (and everyone else) back in 2016. I mean, who wouldn’t be out in the streets rockin’ these with the Adidas superstars. They were the perfect jacket for cold, chilly weather as well due to their versatility. I still own mine to this day. The Grunge Tumblr Look: This is probably one of my favorite fashion trends ever. Popularized by Tumblr, this look speaks sad and depressive vibes to me but hey at least it is fashionable. Brands like American Apparel thrived off this trend. The colorful hair colors such as purple and green were hot during this time. I am patiently waiting for the day we all start dressing like this again!!!!!

Fashion is an art that lets us all speak. Don’t forget an item doesn’t have to be trendy for you to wear it.