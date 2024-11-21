The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So when is the next sephora sale?

The Sephora sale kicks off online and in-store on November 1, 2024 for Rouge members. VIB and Insider members sale starts on November 5, 2024. The sale will officially end on November 11, 2024. The table below will show what discounts each member gets.

Rouge Members 20% VIB Members 15% Insider Members 10% The discounts for each member according to their member status.

Today, I will be listing 6 products (3 skincare products and 3 makeup products) for you to buy at the Sephora sale. Trust me, these products won’t disappoint!

SKincare

Tower 28 Beauty is known for their clean beauty and fun, vibrate packaging. The standard size product cost $28. This facial spray helps with skin breaks outs with the highlighted ingredient, Hypochlorous Acid. This ingredient has antibacterial properties to help kill bacteria on your skin while also soothing irritation as well. This spray does wonders for me and whenever I wake up to a bad breakout in the morning, I spray this on my face. Within the next day, the breakout grew smaller!

Dr. Jart is a Korean beauty brand that is actually really popular in Korea. Korea is known for their amazing skincare, so this brand is amazing all in all. The product cost $16 per mask. These face mask are quite unique and not like any other face mask. This face mask is made out of a rubber texture, which feels funny. You also get a little small pack of the serum to put on your face, before you put the rubber face mask on. There are 3 different types of face masks you can get: a hydrating mask, a soothing mask, and a brightening mask. My personal favorite one is the hydrating one. I love to use it around the winter time when my skin gets dry due to the cold. But, all of these options are amazing. You should really try one!

Another one of my favorite Dr. Jart product, the Jelly Bear Lip Mask. This lip mask is one of my favorites because of how hydrating it is and how it doesn’t leave a sticky feeling on my lips. This product uses hyaluronic acid to provide intense hydration and also plump your lips at the same time. The product is apart of their Vital Hydra Solution collection and it costs $25! I tried a lot of lip masks before, but this one takes the cake!

Makeup

Saie Dew Liquid Cream Blush is the perfect blush for a glowy makeup look! This blush is is natural and gives the perfect splash of color to your face. It’s also has buildable coverage, so if you want a more pigmented look, you can add more blush to your face. This product costs $25. I love to use the shade “Baby” to give me a cute, baby pink blush look! Overall, I believe this product is worth it and it will give you the most beautiful glow.

Merit Minimalist Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick is my go to product for a quick 10 minute makeup look! The cost of this complexion stick is $38 with 30 shades you can choose from. With many shades you can choose from, this complexion stick can be used as a foundation, concealer, or a cream contour. This product has medium coverage, but it’s buildable as well. I love this product because I can wear this without having to feel like I have too much makeup on. I recommend this product to anyone who is new to makeup or just wants a natural “no makeup” look!

The Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze is one of the most shiniest lip glosses I own. The product costs $26. This lip gloss acts as a lip treatment, giving you hydration, while also plumping your lips without the burning sensation. The product currently has 6 beautiful shades to choose from. My personal favorite is the shade “Guava,” giving the best cool tone pink color on my lips. This product is definitely a must-have if you don’t like sticky lip glosses!

conclusion

Make sure to grab these products with your favorite products as well! Happy shopping!