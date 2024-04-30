Why You Should Learn More About Religion?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, we might not connect with religion. In some cases, we were forced to

go to church or the temple. However, finding religion in ourselves is a significant

step in becoming a better person for our inner being. Everyone has different

opinions, but religion has impacted mental health for the better. Due to the morals

of Buddhism, the processes evolve through stress reduction and

anxiety/depression.

I was raised as an atheist, and I can say that not having a religion definitely made

me feel like I had no structure… With no traditions or no cultural values, it held

me back as a person. Spreading the word of faith is extremely important in today’s

society because we are not taught it always. Generally, people who are atheists

tend to come from a more difficult background. Since they grew up in a that was

always negative, they can’t assume that there is something good world where it

was always negative, they can’t assume that there is something good on the

outside.

However, having faith will lead you to become a more hopeful and passionate

type of individual. For me, opening my eyes to more viewpoints led me to

find something I am devoted to! Christianity! Believing in God is really

tricky, but there is nothing wrong that can come out of it. I struggled with

having faith for a while, but as we get older, we understand that there is more

than just surface principles. Guiding towards the real world is not the right

way to go, as their morals are based on greed, selfishness, hate, jealousy, and

pride.

As I grew more into becoming a Christian, I realized I had become a more

self-aware and pure individual. I have a lot of faith in myself now, and I see

the world as a different view, which is bittersweet. Sometimes, getting into

religion might make you more empathetic, but in the end, we want to grow a

radiant society that loves one another. We want a society that spreads wisdominstead of hate. Instead of pushing away from religion, let’s learn more about

it day by day.