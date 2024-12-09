Why You Need To Read “Everything I Know About Love” By Dolly Alderton 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an audio on TikTok that says,“Nearly everything I know about love, I’ve learned in my long-term friendships with women.” This quote comes from the book Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton. Alderton is a British author, journalist, and podcaster known for her candid and relatable approach on topics like relationships and personal growth. This book reflects on her experiences during her twenties, offering readers an intimate look at her journey through love, friendship, mental health, and personal growth.

At its core, Everything I Know About Love celebrates the importance of female friends and how they play a transformative role in shaping our understanding of love. Alderton explores the deep emotional bonds between women, emphasizing how these friendships become safe spaces where we experience unconditional love, support, understanding, and acceptance. She argues that these relationships set the bar for future romantic connections because it’s through our friendships that we learn what it feels like to be truly loved–and how to love in return. The book addresses how to tackle the harsh realities of dealing with all the experiences that growing up brings, whether they’re heartbreaks, self-doubt, stressing about your future, or of course the inevitable changes that come with adulthood. Alderton reflects on how different our knowledge and experiences with love are at different stages of our lives; from being a young teenager all the way to your thirties. She examines these experiences thoughtfully, arriving at a profound realization: love is not confined to romantic relationships. It is also found in the people who stand by us through it all–the ones who show up, the friends who support us, and the chosen family we build along the way.

For women navigating their twenties, this book is a lifeline. It offers reassurance that everything will eventually fall into place and that it’s okay not to have everything figured out. Growth doesn’t come from following a perfect plan, but from embracing the messy, chaotic moments that life brings. Everything I Know About Love reminds us that love is not only confined within our romantic partners, but also within the laughs, tears, and the comfort of our friends. This book truly feels like a comfort blanket for every woman in her twenties.