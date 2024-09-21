Volunteer Opportunities in North Texas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community and stay grounded. Here are some great opportunities for anyone in the Dallas area!

Food Insecurity

Helping the Homeless

Children’s Advocacy

Dallas CASA: Volunteer to help foster kids as a Court Appointed Special Advocate. Dallas CASA is a non-profit organization of volunteers who are voices for abused and neglected children. The courts appoint CASA volunteers to gather information and make recommendations to help judges decide what is best for each child.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center

Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center

Children’s Advocacy Center For North Texas

Helping Furry Friends

Local Community Volunteering

Eisemann Center: Potential volunteers need only have an interest in the performing arts and enthusiasm for working with patrons in a welcoming and respectful manner. Volunteers aged 16 and up may serve as Greeters, Ushers, and Ticket Takers.

Computers for the Blind: If you have experience in Building/Refurbishing Computers, Troubleshooting/Repairing Computers, or Warehouse/Inventory Management try helping out by providing individuals with visual impairments access to technology.

For UT Dallas Students