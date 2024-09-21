Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Emmrick Mccadden-Cans
Emmrick Mccadden-Cans
Emmrick Mccadden / Spoon
Life > Experiences

Volunteer Opportunities in North Texas

Kate Wright
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community and stay grounded. Here are some great opportunities for anyone in the Dallas area!

Food Insecurity

Helping the Homeless

Children’s Advocacy

Helping Furry Friends

Local Community Volunteering

  • Eisemann Center: Potential volunteers need only have an interest in the performing arts and enthusiasm for working with patrons in a welcoming and respectful manner. Volunteers aged 16 and up may serve as Greeters, Ushers, and Ticket Takers.
  • Computers for the Blind: If you have experience in Building/Refurbishing Computers, Troubleshooting/Repairing Computers, or Warehouse/Inventory Management try helping out by providing individuals with visual impairments access to technology.

For UT Dallas Students

Hey there! I'm Kate, a Junior at the University of Texas at Dallas. I'm double majoring in global business and marketing, with a minor in criminology. :)