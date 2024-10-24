The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

Uniqlo’s flagship stores in Houston, Dallas, & other locations are a gift Texans didn’t know they needed.

As a NorCal native, I have been assigned a couple of labels: a liberal, a hiker, a boba lover, a cold brew lover. But there is another obscure label that many NorCal natives would agree with – a Uniqlo lover.

“Uniqlo? What’s that?”, you may say. Well, heathens, it’s a store originating from Yamaguchi prefecture of Japan named on the play of words “Unique Clothing”. The story goes that the original creators of Uniqlo were working with Hong Kong Manufacturers that mistook the C in Clothing as a Q, spelling it as “Unique Qlothing”. Apparently, the founder, Tadashi Yanai, loved it so much he decided to keep the mistake (New Zealand Herald). Simple name, right?

But Uniqlo is anything but simple – Uniqlo’s website claims that they pay attention to detail and the wearability of their unisex clothing. They rely on the goals of “旬” (Shun) and “機能美” (Kino-bi) in Kanji. The “Shun” represents something neither early nor late, but at the right time – showing Uniqlo’s steadfastness on not relying on trends, rather creating timeless pieces. Kino-bi means function and beauty (Forbes).

And they do keep their promise. Every piece I and other friends own from Uniqlo has lasted years, and continues to look good as new. For example, my jacket “borrowed” from my sister has lasted me six years. Recently, I convinced my brother – who regularly needs durable clothes that stand his woodworking and metal work hobbies – to invest in Uniqlo clothing. At first skeptical, he now boasts he has more Uniqlo clothing than me in an attempt to make me annoyed.

Uniqlo would be most enticing to those allied with the minimalistic label. A lot of their clothing is made of recyclable material, lasts you years, and seems simple but fashionable at the same time. Uniqlo also signs with many collaborations, from The One Piece franchise to Miffy and Friends (Uniqlo: Special Collaborations). Interestingly enough, there are a lot of anime collaborations around the time they are airing; my favorite tee comes from The Haikyuu! Collaboration when their movie was released this summer.

Why Uniqlo is winning & how their design innovates the traditional shopping experience.

When you first walk into the Uniqlo clothing store, you are greeted with what I would describe as an environment similar to Apple, Tesla, and Muji stores – beautifully displayed clothes, big screens showing the latest clothing, warm wood and lighting, modern fixtures and lots of glass; it almost molds into the environment surrounding the store. Next to each shelf with clothing, each piece has its own area or a model displaying it. Signature Uniqlo red is littered all over the

place. It seems normal and boring, but why are people coming in? What entices people is the predictability and availability – customers know that when they walk in, they will be greeted with similar clothes and don’t feel a rush to buy something, rather taking the time to buy nice and aesthetic pieces. Where stores like H&M will rush out to bring specific trends in fashion, Uniqlo keeps to the same recipe – focusing on quality. All their clothes are focused on lifestyle – light, easy-to-wear, and breathable pieces. Pretty much all their clothes can be worn on any occasion, from work to lounging around at home. Uniqlo’s clothing is also unisex and can be worn by anyone, anytime. All their clothes are plain and somehow that doesn’t translate into boring pieces.

Uniqlo’s psychology is similar to that of Muji or Apple – using the concept of simplicity, availability and timelessness to entice a loyal consumer base all across the world. And it holds true. Uniqlo currently has around 2,400+ stores around the globe, compared to H&M which has 4,369 stores

worldwide (FastRetailing). It’s commendable considering Uniqlo hadn’t been in the global market until 2006, while H&M has been mainstream since the 70s.

The fun part: Uniqlo’s Best Sellers!

This jacket is probably something that every NorCal Native has – I’ve actually lost a friend trying to find her based on this jacket. The Uniqlo ultra down jacket is light but able to block out the cold breeze and keeps you warm. This is currently priced at $79.90

Another famous piece is The Uniqlo Airism Tee Collection, specifically the oversized t-shirt at $19.90. Like the name suggests, the t-shirt is airy and light, withstanding hot temperatures and making everything look seamless. From a friend, “it makes my muscles stand out.”

Walk into SFO and out onto the streets – you’ll be greeted by The Uniqlo Shoulder Bag everywhere you go. This cute and surprisingly spacious bag can fit all the things I hustle around and surprisingly fits anything I wear. Currently priced at $19.90.

The Souffle Yarn Short Cardigan is all about stylishness. I pair this with a top and a skirt, or even just over dress pants and a shirt. It works with anything. The recycled cardigan is priced at $49.90

The Cotton-Blend Half Zip Blouse is more like a cotton blouse than a rain jacket. This really sends home Uniqlo’s versatility, priced at $39.90.

Now, don’t be alarmed by the price; Uniqlo’s durability will outweigh the price. You know that feeling when clothes you like are thrown at the back of the closet because they don’t look cute anymore? Not with Uniqlo clothing; these pieces are an investment into your future. In fact, I have trouble not wearing these clothes, and have to remind myself not to wear down jackets in the hot Texas summer.

Say what you want about Uniqlo, but they stand true to their word: Unique, timeless clothing that withstands anything and works with everything.