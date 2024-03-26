The Value of Education: A Path to Independence and Opportunity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we walk from one class to another with a hot beverage in our hand, we often

ask ourselves, “Do we really want to be here?”



Surely, this thought has crossed all of our minds but we’ve never acted on it.

Lectures and the education system can be overwhelming at times, but it is

crucial to not lose sight of our goals. Attaining an education, whether it be

through school or acquiring a degree, is a privilege. Navigating life with a

degree, whether it be from highschool or college, opens broader opportunities

for different jobs.



The availability of diverse job options is a significant advantage, which can

lead to independence. Enrolling in community college courses or online

programs can move us forward, helping us gain necessary skills and

prerequisites for our desired careers. Although the path may seem daunting at

first, achieving self-sufficiency is essential for our well-being. Pursuing

professional growth for ourselves can open doors to a lot of opportunities that

can improve our career options.



Additionally, most of us aspire to build families, which requires financial

stability and secure housing. Having some form of degree createsa stronger

foundation for stability. While it is possible to find employment without a

degree, such jobs are often less reliable. With the addition of children, financial

responsibilities can only escalate. Balancing part-time work with college

studies is challenging and time-consuming but ultimately leads us toward a

brighter future.



The opportunity to pursue a degree is not readily available in numerous

countries, therefore brining a reminder to us as college students to be grateful

for our educational opportunities. Though the pursuit of eduction can be strenuous at times, abandoning it should not be an option. Persevering through the challenges it presents can lead to a remarkably successful future.