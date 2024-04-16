The TOP Trends To Watch Out For Spring & Summer 2024

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As we bid farewell to winter it’s the moment to embrace the colors and vibrant patterns that

define the spring season. This year’s fashion trends, for spring seen both on runways and in street

style, focus on celebrating the essence of the season with daring fashion choices. As college

fashionistas, staying stylish and on-trend doesn’t have to break the bank. With a little creativity

and savvy shopping, you can rock the latest spring trends without sacrificing your budget. From

pastel palettes to statement sleeves, here are some wallet-friendly ways to stay chic and trendy

this season for my college girlies!

White Dresses

Embrace the purity and elegance of white dresses. Whether it’s a flowing maxi dress or a playful

mini, white dresses are versatile and perfect for the warmer seasons. Check out Altar’d State’s

Bridget Mini Dress or Princess Polly’s Love Galore Playsuit Romper for chic options.

Burgundy Is In

This rich, deep hue is making a statement this season. Incorporate burgundy into your wardrobe with dresses, tops, or accessories for a sophisticated and on-trend look.

Satin For The Night-time

For those balmy spring and summer nights, satin is your go-to for instant glam. Slip into a satin dress or top for effortless elegance and comfort while you dance the night away under the stars.

Florals

Floral prints are a perennial favorite for spring, and this year is no exception. From dainty florals to bold blooms, incorporate floral patterns into your outfits for a fresh and feminine vibe.

Pastels

Soft pastel hues like blush pink, baby blue, and mint green are all the rage for the spring seasons. Embrace these delicate shades in your wardrobe for a dreamy and romantic look.

The Highlight: GIRLCORE Trend

For Spring and Summer 2024, embrace the GIRLCORE trend by infusing your wardrobe with nostalgic touches, femininity, and bold individualism. Take inspiration from pop culture icons like Taylor Swift, Rhiannon, and Beyoncé to incorporate elements such as bows, retro silhouettes, and vibrant colors into your outfits effortlessly. Opt for vintage-inspired pieces with playful prints, puffed sleeves, and ruffled details for a retro-chic vibe, while embracing soft pastel hues and flowy fabrics for a dreamy and ethereal look. Don’t be afraid to mix and match and experiment with contrasting textures and patterns, and showcase your unique personality through your style choices. Whether it’s layering quirky statement pieces or accessorizing with playful accents, celebrate your individuality and let your style shine with GIRLCORE.