The TOP Trends To Watch Out For Spring & Summer 2024

As we bid farewell to winter it’s the moment to embrace the colors and vibrant patterns that
define the spring season. This year’s fashion trends, for spring seen both on runways and in street
style, focus on celebrating the essence of the season with daring fashion choices. As college
fashionistas, staying stylish and on-trend doesn’t have to break the bank. With a little creativity
and savvy shopping, you can rock the latest spring trends without sacrificing your budget. From
pastel palettes to statement sleeves, here are some wallet-friendly ways to stay chic and trendy
this season for my college girlies!
White Dresses
Embrace the purity and elegance of white dresses. Whether it’s a flowing maxi dress or a playful
mini, white dresses are versatile and perfect for the warmer seasons. Check out Altar’d State’s
Bridget Mini Dress or Princess Polly’s Love Galore Playsuit Romper for chic options.
- Bridget Mini Dress
- THE LOVE GALORE ROMPER WHITE LOWER IMPACT
- MESH RUFFLE HEM RUCHED MIDI DRESS
- Womens Square Neck Dress Sleeveless Backless Swing A-Line High Waist Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Summer Casual Short Mini Dress
- Women’s Square Neck Bustier A-line Dresses Sleeveless Tank Top Lace Trim Stretch Flare Mini Dresses
Burgundy Is In
This rich, deep hue is making a statement this season. Incorporate burgundy into your wardrobe with dresses, tops, or accessories for a sophisticated and on-trend look.
- WEWOREWHAT Velvet Rose Corset Peplum Mini Dress
- Cocktail Club Burgundy One-Shoulder Midi Dress
- Perfect Crush Wine Red Plaid Faux Wrap Pinafore Mini Dress
- MESH HALTER COWL NECK ROSE MINI DRESS
- ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Lila bow ballet flat in burgandy
Satin For The Night-time
For those balmy spring and summer nights, satin is your go-to for instant glam. Slip into a satin dress or top for effortless elegance and comfort while you dance the night away under the stars.
- SATIN EFFECT PRINT DRESS
- Satin Ruched Ruffle Hem Mini Dress – Cider
- Kimchi Blue Carlene Satin Drop-Waist Mini Skirt
- PARISIAN NIGHTS SATIN BOW MINI DRESS PINK
- CHANDRA – Lace Detail Satin Maxi Dress – Lemon
Florals
Floral prints are a perennial favorite for spring, and this year is no exception. From dainty florals to bold blooms, incorporate floral patterns into your outfits for a fresh and feminine vibe.
- Ruffle-Trim Floral Print Maxi Dress
- Kimchi Blue Farrah Halter Top
- FLORAL SATIN EFFECT SLIP DRESS
- Aderny Patchwork Floral Dress
- ODETTE MINI DRESS PINK MULTI
Pastels
Soft pastel hues like blush pink, baby blue, and mint green are all the rage for the spring seasons. Embrace these delicate shades in your wardrobe for a dreamy and romantic look.
- JEWEL BUTTON PINAFORE DRESS
- MESH RUFFLE HEM MAXI DRESS
- Sweeter Love Mini Dress Baby Pink
- Grand Illusions Brocad Dress
- Juakoso Women’s Rhinestone Spaghetti Strap Dress Ruffle A Line Cami Dress Tiered Flowy Mini Dress Clubwear
- SOLILOQUY Fairy Cottage Mini Dress for Women Low Cut Sleeveless Cutout A-line Short Dress 90S Aesthetic Retro Y2K Streetwear
The Highlight: GIRLCORE Trend
For Spring and Summer 2024, embrace the GIRLCORE trend by infusing your wardrobe with nostalgic touches, femininity, and bold individualism. Take inspiration from pop culture icons like Taylor Swift, Rhiannon, and Beyoncé to incorporate elements such as bows, retro silhouettes, and vibrant colors into your outfits effortlessly. Opt for vintage-inspired pieces with playful prints, puffed sleeves, and ruffled details for a retro-chic vibe, while embracing soft pastel hues and flowy fabrics for a dreamy and ethereal look. Don’t be afraid to mix and match and experiment with contrasting textures and patterns, and showcase your unique personality through your style choices. Whether it’s layering quirky statement pieces or accessorizing with playful accents, celebrate your individuality and let your style shine with GIRLCORE.
- Pixie Stardust Mini Dress-Green
- Buckle Pleated Mini Dress
- Bow Hair Barrette – Wild Fable™ Black
- Wavy Chiffon Bow
- IN PARIS EMBELLISHED MINI DRESS PINK
- Soudittur Ballet Wrap Skirts Chiffon Dance Skirt for Toddler/Girls/Women
- Womens Lace Trim Tube Crop Tops Sheer Mesh Backless Strapless Tops Fairy Grunge Bandeau Vest Y2k Streetwear
- Women Spaghetti Strap Lace Crop Camisole Sleeveless V Neck Cami Top Vintage Backless Tank Top Y2k Slim Fit Streetwear
- Seyurigaoka Women Y2k Ruffle Mini Skirt Asymmetrical Hem A Line Mini Short Pleated Skirt Summer Fairycore Skirt Streetwear