In her final address before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd of 75,000 about hope, unity, and a vision for a better future in Ellipse in Washington, D.C. She framed the election as “a choice about whether we have a country rooted in freedom for every American or ruled by chaos and division.”

Her words were clear, direct, and full of resolve. Harris promised to be “a president for all Americans” and pledged to always “put country above party and self.” She invoked E pluribus unum—”out of many, one”—as a reminder of America’s core. She said, “As Americans, we rise and fall together,” emphasizing that unity isn’t just a motto; it’s at the heart of who we are as a nation. In a time marked by division and polarization, Harris’s message offered a rare and vital reminder: “The fact that someone does not agree with us does not make them ‘the enemy within.'”

Harris didn’t hold back when drawing a contrast with her opponent. Harris painted Trump as a leader driven by personal grudges and a desire for “unchecked power,” saying he’s more focused on keeping an “enemies list” than improving people’s lives. She reminded the crowd of his actions after the 2020 election: “Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election, an election that he knew he lost.”

In a strong, direct contrast, Harris emphasized that her approach was based on empathy and solutions. “On day one, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list,” she said. “When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.” Her agenda includes restoring reproductive rights, advocating for bipartisan immigration reform, and securing protections for Social Security. With these words, she intends to lead through policy, not a vendetta.

Harris’s message was more than just policy; it promised democracy could heal. “It doesn’t have to be this way,” she said, urging Americans to leave behind “the drama, the conflict, the fear and division.” As she stepped away, she left the crowd with hope: a sense that a unified, inclusive future was within reach.