Anti-DEI Laws: How Are They Affecting Texas Public Universities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

Have you ever thought about America’s greatest power? What makes America different

than any other global power? Is it the ever-growing capitalism, or its dominant military force?

Or is it the people you see walking around every day, and the values they have to offer? The

vast variety of cultural grocery stores open around the block. The different foods you smell

from the houses in your neighborhood during your daily evening walk.

America’s greatest strength is the cultural nuances from the diversity all around us. The

smells of different foods. The bright variety of colors in cultural clothing. The eye-opening,

intriguing languages you eagerly listen to in the mall. In this country, you experience

interactions with people who bring new values and understandings to your point of view so

that you constantly learn and grow. We are expected to value these cultural differences and

utilize their power of connectivity. America’s greatest strength is how we believe in and actively

promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is a mission that sets to incorporate the

representation people from distinct cultures, religions, genders, and more, bring to our daily

lives. Diversity specifies the representation, equity focuses on justice and fairness, and inclusion

is about feeling valued or heard- the ultimate act of our country that honors its rich, varying

inhabitants.

This mission roots back to the 1960’s anti-discrimination legislation amidst the Civil

Rights movement. However, anti-discrimination was not enough to utilize the power of

difference, and so the 1980s and 1990s marked a new era where accepting differences

provided an advantage. People were valued for their individuality as new perspectives created

growth, and there was harmony between unique individuals. Inclusion and equity only bloomed

in the 21st century, when society nurtured the value of contradictory cultures and insights to

create a learning environment. From then on, the DEI initiatives around the country are in place

to give opportunities to systematically underprivileged groups, so society can develop as a safe

environment for people with differing values.

There is clear opposition to these movements by conservative legislators, such as Florida

Governor Ron Desantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In Texas, January 1st, 2024, marked

the first day of a new law (SB-17) that prohibits public institutions of higher education from

maintaining or establishing DEI offices. Furthermore, it denies public universities the right to

assign or hire employees, officers, or even contractors to perform the duties of a DEI office. SB-

17 also affects student DEI engagement as campus activities and clubs promoting or engaging in

political and social activism are under legal threat. This has required public Texas universities,like the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), to terminate their DEI offices and initiatives, limiting

the resources available to marginalized students who can no longer find comfort in knowing

there are people there to help them directly. Without DEI offices, learning opportunities are

limited as our country’s history of racism, colonization, marginalization, and other topics must

be diluted, constricting students from learning some of the most pivotal aspects of our country.

Without DEI offices, students feel underrepresented and unheard in all aspects of their

university journeys.

Fortunately, this disheartening law hasn’t stopped Texas public universities from fully

maintaining their support systems for students. University of Texas at Dallas will continue to

enhance their student community building and create resource groups with their new Office of

Campus Resources and Support. While this new initiative may not directly focus on diversity,

equity, and inclusion, which has allowed students to gain access they previously haven’t

received and capitalize on their differences, UTD is ensuring their students will be treated fairly

and have a sense of belonging. SB-17 may be taking away America’s greatest strength, but it’ll

never take away the strength of Americans.