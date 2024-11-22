Songs Of Freedom: How SJP is revolutionizing education by mobilizing students towards Palestinian liberation and campus divestment.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

October 7th, 2023. The start of the ongoing war in Palestine. At least, that’s how western media frames it. On campus, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UTD works to refute that perception of the violence in Gaza. In a recent interview, a representative of SJP, Nour, shared the many ways they drive this change and the principles and values they hope to leave with everyone.

SJP is an organization composed of individuals who aim to organize, protest, fundraise, and educate for the goal of Palestinian liberation. Back in October, during the national call for action week, SJP put together The Popular University, a two day event aimed at pushing forward the goal of liberation. The objective was to create a space to foster revolutionary education.

Unlike the traditional mode of a university, which Nour critiques as favoring profit over well-being and growth – treating students as mere purchasers of degrees–the Popular University worked to redefine the university education experience. It created a space for collective growth, community-driven learning, and a place to foster new ideals. SJP wanted to break away from a university limited to lecture halls and diplomas; conceptualizing instead a community of revolutionary change.

The intentional planning of these two days was evident. SJP worked to carefully curate sessions that challenged mainstream narratives and provided students with tools for critical analysis. The event was centered around discussions on Gaza. It included a session dedicated to honoring martyrs–thousands of Palestinians who have lost their lives in the fight for liberation.

Another session focused on the complicity of corporations in genocide, teaching students of compaines that manufacture and transport weapons used by the IDF. SJP worked to expose the structural forces that perpetuate oppression. These discussions encourage students to both learn and critically reflect.

The Popular University also highlighted that revolutionary education is not limited to acquiring knowledge but instead taking the information and turning it into action. SJP worked to ensure that their efforts weren’t contained to mere discussions, turning instead into tangible goals. They encouraged students to envision how this education could play a role in dismantling systems of injustice and sparking meaningful change.

Through Popular University, SJP demonstrated how education can become a catalyst towards solidarity, liberation and the collective fight for justice.

The Call for Divestment

One of the central movements towards the goal of Palestinian liberation is pushing the divestment movement. Divestment is a call to the university to withdraw funds and money from companies that support the genocide occurring in Gaza. This includes corporations supplying military equipment, technologies, or infrastructure directly or indirectly involved in the support of the violence against Palestinian civilians.

At the core, the divestment movement is more than just a financial stance–it is a moral statement. By urging universities such as ours to critically assess their investment portfolios, we as students demand that they stop enabling systems of oppression, choosing to instead, align with values of justice. Campaigns similar to this have long existed, from the 1980s anti-apartheid movements of the 1980s to the call of environmental divestment from fossil fuels. They have proved that economic pressure has the power to challenge systems of injustice head on.

A Song of Freedom

The roots of Palestinian occupation stretch far beyond 1948. For as long as they can remember, Palestinians have stood in defiance. Yet, this resistance—charged with dignity and resilience—has been met with unyielding oppression. A colonizer’s mission goes beyond physical control; it becomes an attempt to erase one’s core identity- their culture, food, clothing, history, and heritage. The goal? To strip Palestinians of their liberation. Cherishing and valuing their culture becomes the only way to preserve the legacy. Otherwise they risk losing the essence of freedom.

Palestinians understand this. Art and literature have become acts of resistance, an instrument towards safeguarding their culture and values. For decades, Palestinian songs have embodied this spirit of liberation. These songs–some over a century old–echo the restlessness fight for freedom, speaking to generations about the power of resilience.

Playing these songs at weddings might seem surprising, yet in the desire for liberation the boundaries between celebration and resistance blur. Art becomes a bridge, a medium to keep the flame of freedom alive. Nour spoke about how the Resistance Through Art event plays a role in honoring this spirit. The event was a rich tapestry of cultural heritage where every sound was a call for liberation.

If there is one ideal that Nour wishes for our readers to take away from her interview, it’s this. In recent times, we have witnessed unthinkable violence being unleashed, destroying Gaza. This violence is not an isolated event, it is the culmination of 76 years of oppression under the Zionist occupation. This oppression continues with the aid of the United States and institutions much like our university, which invests in companies responsible for supplying weapons, artificial intelligence, and database systems that fuel this violence. The complicity is deeply ingrained in our everyday lives with corporations such as Google, Amazon, and Lockheed Martin.

This global web of oppression underscores the urgent need of divestment. For students at UTD, some of whom have lost family members to this violence, the call to action is deeply personal. We have a duty to organize and fight against this oppression. Whether through writing, media, public speaking, or advocacy, each of us has the power to contribute to the movement. Now is the time to leverage those talents, stand against this violence, and demand justice. Join the fight for liberation.