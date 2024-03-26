Ramadan Is Here: A Guide To Understanding Your Muslim Peers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re all probably hearing the words “Ramadan Mubarak!!” bouncing off the walls as us

Muslims excitedly greet each other during the holy, blessed month of Ramadan. We’re racing to

give each other big hugs and asking each other how we’re handling our fasts. We’re eagerly

making iftar plans so we can be wrapped in that warm community feeling. Ramadan is to

Muslims what the first 24 days of December feel like for Christians—a time of anticipation,

warm greetings, and eager planning for communal celebrations. A month to celebrate religion,

peace, and community. Ramadan is that holy month for Muslims in which we fast for 30 days

straight, leading up to one of our religious holidays, Eid Al-Fitr (the festival of breaking fast).



During Ramadan, Muslims must abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. As the

fourth pillar of Islam, fasting is considered obligatory. Before you ask, no, we cannot have water

either. But not to worry, we don’t starve ourselves! Before sunrise, we eat a meal called

suhoor, which is eaten before Fajr (the first prayer of the day before the sunrise). Then we fast

all day until our fourth prayer, Maghrib (which falls just after sunset), where we break our fasts.



The most common question we receive, though, is why. While fasting may be obligatory, it’s

something you’ll hear Muslims generally love. During this month, we reach a level of spiritual

peace that’s often difficult to find in our fast-paced world. We deepen our connection with God

and Islam by praying more, studying the Quran (our holy book) exceedingly, and participate in

increased acts of charity. This month is our time to reevaluate ourselves as human beings and

the value we offer to the world. This month is our time to strengthen our faith in Islam and

fortify our spiritual sense. This month is our time to become a better version of ourselves,

religiously and societally. We become better people during Ramadan because we actively seek

guidance from God, a strong community bond, and a world of peace. See, during this month,

Muslims believe Satan is locked up and unable to spread evilness to people. So, the natural

good that resides in every person is released, and we are exposed to a happier, peaceful world.



Nonetheless, fasting, and trying to be better people while doing it, can be difficult. You may

encounter Muslim peers in your classes, workspaces, or even in your daily activities. So, here

are some tips for you to help your Muslim peers feel safe and welcomed during Ramadan:



First, acknowledge normal day activities can be strenuous for us at times. We may not be able

to perform as well as usual, despite trying our best. We may need extra time to complete a

normal, daily task. We may even need a helping hand at times. “Ramadan brain” is a real thing!

Our brains can get foggy sometimes, so a little leeway goes a long way. Second, we give our spirituality greater importance during this month, so we may need time out of our day to pray, read the Quran, or perform others acts of worship. However, many people feel singled out from their work or school environments for excusing themselves to worship. Giving Muslims liberty to excuse themselves from their daily activities without

judgement will help us feel included and understood. In these situations, we feel equally valued

like everyone else around us, despite our religious accommodations.

Third, we welcome all inquisitive questions. We are proud to be Muslim and fast during

the month of Ramadan, so don’t hesitate to ask us about it. It is an honor being able to spread

themes like peace and love while describing all that Ramadan means for us. So, don’t be shy,

and ask away!



For all my Muslim brothers and sisters reading, I hope you have thought this article as a fun,

loving ode to Ramadan. To all my non-Muslim peers out there, I hope you learned something

more about our sacred month and gained insight into our lives during this month. Finally, to

everyone out there, I wish you all a Ramadan Mubarak!