The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UTD chapter.

George’s Coffee and Provisions

A small, intimate, and homey spot with freshly made great coffee and an incredible variety ofpastries. Service is amazing and a cozy study spot as well, or just an incredible place to catch up with friends and loved ones over great treats and snacks.

Cuppa’s Espresso Bar

A coffee shop inside a church with large halls, which means many sitting options as well. Thevibe is very cozy and family friendly and great for studying. A wonderful spot to chill and child friendly as they have a playground right outside the building.

Ecclesia

A small quiet study spot with gourmet pastries and overall has a very eclectic feel. The pastriesand treats are delicious and they are a hybrid inspired by both Asian and French cuisine. A lot of light and a very calming ambience.

Sayfani Yemeni Coffee House

A brand new spot in Coppell, TX and already very popular. Great traditional freshly made coffeeand a wonderful spot to catch up with loved ones. Every time a visit is paid, the customer leaves happy and energized, but not just because of the coffee.

Communion

A great location on the side of a major road and has classic coffee options and delectable treats.A good spot to visit during the day for brunch or a casual cup of coffee.

Funny Library Coffee

A very fancy and extravagant spot for a fun and otherworldly coffee adventure. A great studyspot but can also be a day for exploring. Wonderful place to capture memories and they have amazing coffee and treats to share.

Peace Middle Eastern Coffee

A great place with freshly made coffee and a variety of mocktails. Service is amazing and has agreat ambience. This place is definitely a fan favorite for any local or tourist, and for any occasion.