College can be stressful, and UT Dallas is often perceived as a very lonely, dull, and
overall an introverted campus that doesn’t have much school spirit or community in comparison
to how rigorous it is academically. For many students, finding time for activities beyond
scrolling TikTok, eating, sleeping, and studying may appear unattainable. However, I believe
that picking up a hobby or joining a campus or local club should be a top priority for every
student. Engaging in different activities can not only enhance mental health, but also create new
skills, and cultivate friendships in college.
Certain hobbies, such as exercising or learning an instrument, have been demonstrated by
various studies to promote mental well-being. I’m not suggesting that you immediately invest in
an instrument or try Megan Thee Stallion’s workout routine (at least, not right away–everyone
should exercise!). Essentially, any hobby can serve as a means to improve mental health.
Introducing a productive distraction from academic monotony refreshes the mind and helps
break the cycle of dopamine-driven social media consumption. I personally like to read and
occasionally make jewelry, but there are countless other hobbies to explore, such as knitting,
crocheting, painting/drawing, running, baking, or learning a language. The possibilities are
endless with hobbies.
Hobbies can also enhance creativity and personal growth. Gaining new skills is a key
essential to avoid becoming an interesting person. Consider how many people you know whose
only pastime is scrolling through their phones. Then, ask yourself whether these individuals
genuinely captivate your interest or seem intriguing. Self-improvement is a significant
achievement, and diversifying your interests can make you more engaging, knowledgeable, and
empathetic. Besides, gaining new skills can also come with economic benefits—if you choose—
since abilities like hairstyling or crafting whimsical wooden figurines could potentially be
marked or added as interesting facts in your resume.
Hobbies blend naturally into community building. My passion for self-expression led me
to join the fashion club on campus. My interests give me a way to connect with other people with
similar interests, letting me have more opportunities for friendships and socializing that I
otherwise would not be able to have. Also, don’t be scared to try new things: everyone starts out
somewhere, and new experiences and people are important to spice up the boring college life you
might’ve gotten too used to. Many UTD students may feel lonely, yet bonding with others who
have the same hobby as you is an easy way into a blossoming social life. A good example of this
is the sword fighting club that gathers together to joust at the sciences building, all of them are
united by a common interest.
So, start with a YouTube tutorial or buy some art supplies from Amazon and allow
yourself to explore something that you always wanted to do, and find others to enjoy that new
thing with. Hobbies are central to being human, and they keep us sane and productive without
the need for capitalistic gain or academic success tied to it. It’s just genuine fun to experience
things without any pressure.