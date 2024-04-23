The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can be stressful, and UT Dallas is often perceived as a very lonely, dull, and

overall an introverted campus that doesn’t have much school spirit or community in comparison

to how rigorous it is academically. For many students, finding time for activities beyond

scrolling TikTok, eating, sleeping, and studying may appear unattainable. However, I believe

that picking up a hobby or joining a campus or local club should be a top priority for every

student. Engaging in different activities can not only enhance mental health, but also create new

skills, and cultivate friendships in college.

Certain hobbies, such as exercising or learning an instrument, have been demonstrated by

various studies to promote mental well-being. I’m not suggesting that you immediately invest in

an instrument or try Megan Thee Stallion’s workout routine (at least, not right away–everyone

should exercise!). Essentially, any hobby can serve as a means to improve mental health.

Introducing a productive distraction from academic monotony refreshes the mind and helps

break the cycle of dopamine-driven social media consumption. I personally like to read and

occasionally make jewelry, but there are countless other hobbies to explore, such as knitting,

crocheting, painting/drawing, running, baking, or learning a language. The possibilities are

endless with hobbies.

Hobbies can also enhance creativity and personal growth. Gaining new skills is a key

essential to avoid becoming an interesting person. Consider how many people you know whose

only pastime is scrolling through their phones. Then, ask yourself whether these individuals

genuinely captivate your interest or seem intriguing. Self-improvement is a significant

achievement, and diversifying your interests can make you more engaging, knowledgeable, and

empathetic. Besides, gaining new skills can also come with economic benefits—if you choose—

since abilities like hairstyling or crafting whimsical wooden figurines could potentially be

marked or added as interesting facts in your resume.

Hobbies blend naturally into community building. My passion for self-expression led me

to join the fashion club on campus. My interests give me a way to connect with other people with

similar interests, letting me have more opportunities for friendships and socializing that I

otherwise would not be able to have. Also, don’t be scared to try new things: everyone starts out

somewhere, and new experiences and people are important to spice up the boring college life you

might’ve gotten too used to. Many UTD students may feel lonely, yet bonding with others who

have the same hobby as you is an easy way into a blossoming social life. A good example of this

is the sword fighting club that gathers together to joust at the sciences building, all of them are

united by a common interest.

So, start with a YouTube tutorial or buy some art supplies from Amazon and allow

yourself to explore something that you always wanted to do, and find others to enjoy that new

thing with. Hobbies are central to being human, and they keep us sane and productive without

the need for capitalistic gain or academic success tied to it. It’s just genuine fun to experience

things without any pressure.