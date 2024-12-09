The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Fall brings the best fashion.” I’m sure that you’ve heard that before, and in my personal opinion, I agree! I think fall is the best season for fashion, and to commemorate this, I looked at fall fashion in television shows and characters’ fall fashion recipes. The three shows and characters I will dive into are Rachel Green in Friends, Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, and Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl.

Rachel Green, the fashion icon of the ‘90s, has many impeccable and memorable outfits in the show Friends. During the fall, Rachel’s style comprises turtlenecks, fitted long sleeves, pencil skirts and dresses, and pleated skirts. Basics are a staple in her closet, and they include neutral colors such as beige, black, brown, and grey. What would you find in Rachel’s closet? Well, you would find a classic trench coat to throw over any outfit, a simple knit sweater, pleated skirts, tights, and a shoulder bag to pull any outfit together.

Lorelai Gilmore, the coolest mom to ever exist, can style absolutely anything given to her; I even think she could make plaid with stripes work. Stars Hollow is all about feeling cozy, and Lorelai’s fashion is the perfect example of making cozy clothes stylish. Lorelai’s style perfectly complements her whimsical personality with outfits consisting of pieces such as chunky knit sweaters, kitten heels, and oversized scarves. She blends in prints, bright colors, and fabrics to curate the perfect outfit. What would you find in Lorelai’s closet? Well, you would find cute button-up cardigans, patterned dresses, casual skirts, a vintage coat, and bootcut jeans.

Blair Waldorf, the most fashionable on the Upper East Side, would not be caught wearing anything that had not been carefully crafted. Blair is known for her classy and polished style which embraces structured pieces with luxurious fabrics while incorporating feminine details. Blair’s style is exactly how you would imagine it, she would be seen getting out of her car with a luxurious coat, a headband, and a shoulder bag worth more than a semester’s tuition. She embraces her youth and femininity with her polished and classy style. What would you find in Blair’s closet? Well, you would find a cashmere sweater, an overcoat/cape, plaids, her iconic headbands and berets, knee-length skirts with tights, and many, many purses.

Whether it’s Rachel’s classic outfits, Lorelai’s cozy clothing, or Blair’s polished style, we are provided with many outfits of inspiration for the fall. As we start to feel more breezes outside and see the very very subtle color changes in leaves, it comes time to embrace layers, chunky knit sweaters, knee-high boots, skirts with tights and create a fall closet completely unique to you.